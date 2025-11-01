ES ES FR FR
Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after reckless foul

Should the Tottenham player have been sent off?
Football news Today, 14:42
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The 10th round Premier League clash between Tottenham and Chelsea saw a challenging moment for the referee.

Details: In the third minute of first-half stoppage time, the Spurs midfielder committed a rough foul on Reece James, but the referee only showed a yellow card.

Meanwhile, at halftime, Chelsea lead 0-1 thanks to a goal from João Pedro.

Reminder: John Terry trolled Tottenham ahead of their clash with Chelsea.

