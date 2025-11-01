Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after reckless foul

Should the Tottenham player have been sent off?

Translated by the editors

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

The 10th round Premier League clash between Tottenham and Chelsea saw a challenging moment for the referee.

Details: In the third minute of first-half stoppage time, the Spurs midfielder committed a rough foul on Reece James, but the referee only showed a yellow card.

📸 - ONLY A YELLOW CARD GIVEN FOR THIS HORRIFIC CHALLENGE! pic.twitter.com/rO3b3XfnOs — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 1, 2025

Meanwhile, at halftime, Chelsea lead 0-1 thanks to a goal from João Pedro.

