Scandal inside Tottenham. After the defeat to Chelsea, players ignored the coach

Conflict between players and coach
Football news Today, 03:38
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
After the Matchweek 10 clash in the English Premier League between Tottenham and Chelsea, which saw the Spurs fall 0-1, a major internal scandal erupted within the squad.

Details: Cameras captured Djed Spence and Micky van de Ven walking straight past head coach Thomas Frank after the final whistle, refusing to shake his hand or even look his way. Frank was left baffled by the actions of Tottenham's key players.

The Spurs' head coach has already commented on the incident, stating that he understands their reaction.

"All the players are obviously disappointed. They want to perform well, to win, and to show good football, so I get it," said the team's head coach.

Reminder: Thomas Frank and Ivan Toney could reunite at Tottenham as early as this winter.

