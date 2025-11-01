The biggest deal in history. Chelsea co-owner buys Los Angeles Lakers for $10 billion

NBA approves the deal

Mark Walter has been a shareholder of the Los Angeles Lakers since 2021, when he acquired Phil Anschutz's 26% stake and secured the right of first refusal to purchase the controlling interest in the team. The businessman has now exercised that right, and the NBA has officially approved the $10 billion deal.

Remarkably, this transaction sets a new record for the league, surpassing the Boston Celtics’ $6.1 billion sale. The Buss family, owners of the franchise since 1979, will retain a minority stake of over 15%, which allows current chairwoman Jeanie Buss to remain in her position for at least the next five years.

It’s worth noting that the Lakers will not be Walter’s first foray into professional sports. He already owns the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, the Cadillac Formula 1 team set to debut in 2026, and is a co-owner of Chelsea.