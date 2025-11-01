After 12 years at Liverpool. Chelsea announce appointment of Dave Fallows to club's sporting leadership team

Fifth sporting director

London club Chelsea have officially announced the appointment of Dave Fallows as sporting director of football development. The former Liverpool scouting and recruitment specialist has signed a six-year contract with the London side, keeping him at the club until 2031.

The Blues now boast an unprecedented structure of five sporting directors. The main figures—Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart—are supported by Joe Shields (talent identification and development), Sam Jewell (global recruitment), and the newly arrived Fallows.

Fallows' primary responsibilities will include analytics, scouting, player development, as well as strengthening the club’s structures and personnel potential.

For the record, the Englishman spent over 12 years in the Liverpool system, playing a key role in building the team that won the Champions League in 2019 and, under Jürgen Klopp, secured their first English title in 30 years in 2020.