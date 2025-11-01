ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news After 12 years at Liverpool. Chelsea announce appointment of Dave Fallows to club's sporting leadership team

After 12 years at Liverpool. Chelsea announce appointment of Dave Fallows to club's sporting leadership team

Fifth sporting director
Football news Today, 12:28
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
After 12 years at Liverpool. Chelsea announce appointment of Dave Fallows to club's sporting leadership team Photo: x.com/ChelseaFC

London club Chelsea have officially announced the appointment of Dave Fallows as sporting director of football development. The former Liverpool scouting and recruitment specialist has signed a six-year contract with the London side, keeping him at the club until 2031.

The Blues now boast an unprecedented structure of five sporting directors. The main figures—Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart—are supported by Joe Shields (talent identification and development), Sam Jewell (global recruitment), and the newly arrived Fallows.

Fallows' primary responsibilities will include analytics, scouting, player development, as well as strengthening the club’s structures and personnel potential.

For the record, the Englishman spent over 12 years in the Liverpool system, playing a key role in building the team that won the Champions League in 2019 and, under Jürgen Klopp, secured their first English title in 30 years in 2020.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after rough foul Football news Today, 14:42 Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after reckless foul
“They asked me to arrive at 17:29 to show the trophy room”: Terry trolls Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash Football news Today, 11:33 “They asked me to arrive at 17:29 to show the trophy room”: Terry trolls Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash
Liam Delap of Chelsea reacts after being shown a red card during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Football news Yesterday, 09:30 "He apologized to everyone" - Enzo Maresca reveals how the club reacted to Delap's red card
Related Team News
Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout Transfer news Today, 12:55 Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout
Andrey Santos Transfer news Today, 07:45 New target for Manchester United! Andrey Santos could leave Chelsea
Tottenham vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 17:30 Tottenham vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025
Maresca Gives Update on Palmer’s Recovery Football news Yesterday, 11:20 Maresca Gives Update on Palmer’s Recovery
Tottenham goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman ends his football career to become a photographer... Football news Yesterday, 08:05 Tottenham goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman ends his football career to become a photographer...
Claude Makelele, assistant coach of Swansea City looks on from the sideline during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 07:47 Career change! Former Real, Chelsea and PSG player unexpectedly chosen as a judge for the Miss Universe pageant
Related Tournament News
Touching gesture. Declan Rice dedicates goal to late aunt in match against Burnley Football news Today, 13:45 Touching gesture. Declan Rice dedicates goal to late aunt in match against Burnley
Arsenal's fantastic form! The Londoners defeat Burnley and now have seven consecutive wins without conceding a goal! Football news Today, 13:17 Arsenal's fantastic form! The Londoners defeat Burnley and now have seven consecutive wins without conceding a goal!
Scandalous moment! Manchester United score against Nottingham after controversial corner Football news Today, 12:02 Scandalous moment! Manchester United score against Nottingham after controversial corner
OFFICIAL: Premier League Confirms Only One Fixture on Boxing Day 2025 Football news Yesterday, 13:07 OFFICIAL: Premier League Confirms Only One Fixture on Boxing Day 2025
"We will have less space in this match" - Rúben Amorim shares his expectations ahead of the clash with Nottingham Forest Football news Yesterday, 04:20 "We will have less space in this match" - Rúben Amorim shares his expectations ahead of the clash with Nottingham Forest
Amorim, Arteta and others – Premier League announces nominees for October Manager of the Month Football news 30 oct 2025, 08:38 Amorim, Arteta and others – Premier League announces nominees for October Manager of the Month
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores