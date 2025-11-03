"They came and said they wanted to apologize" - Thomas Frank reveals details of the scandal with players after the match against Chelsea

The players recognized their mistake.

There was no malicious intent in the actions of Van de Ven and Djed Spence.

Details: Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank commented on the incident that occurred after the defeat to Chelsea (0-1), when two Spurs players, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence, ignored their coach's handshake:

"Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence came into my office yesterday and simply said they wanted to apologize for what happened. They didn't want it to look bad or disrespectful, or for it to be interpreted any other way, as can happen in this wonderful world of the media. That was never their intention toward me, the team, or the club. They were just disappointed with the result, the defeat, and the boos during the match," Frank said.

Saturday's defeat to Chelsea was the Spurs' third in the current Premier League campaign. At the moment, Tottenham sit fifth in the table with 17 points, just ahead of the Blues, who also have 17 points but trail on goal difference.

🇩🇰🗣️ Thomas Frank after appearing to be ignored by Spence and van de Ven after the 1-0 loss to Chelsea...



"Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence came into my office yesterday and just said they wanted to say sorry for the situation. They didn't want it to look bad or disrespectful,…

