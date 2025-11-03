ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "They came and said they wanted to apologize" - Thomas Frank reveals details of the scandal with players after the match against Chelsea

"They came and said they wanted to apologize" - Thomas Frank reveals details of the scandal with players after the match against Chelsea

The players recognized their mistake.
Football news Today, 12:17
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

There was no malicious intent in the actions of Van de Ven and Djed Spence.

Details: Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank commented on the incident that occurred after the defeat to Chelsea (0-1), when two Spurs players, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence, ignored their coach's handshake:

"Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence came into my office yesterday and simply said they wanted to apologize for what happened. They didn't want it to look bad or disrespectful, or for it to be interpreted any other way, as can happen in this wonderful world of the media.

That was never their intention toward me, the team, or the club. They were just disappointed with the result, the defeat, and the boos during the match," Frank said.

Saturday's defeat to Chelsea was the Spurs' third in the current Premier League campaign. At the moment, Tottenham sit fifth in the table with 17 points, just ahead of the Blues, who also have 17 points but trail on goal difference.

Reminder: Scandal inside Tottenham. After the defeat to Chelsea, players ignored the coach

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
Scandal inside Tottenham. After the defeat to Chelsea, players ignored the coach Football news Yesterday, 03:38 Scandal inside Tottenham. After the defeat to Chelsea, players ignored the coach
The biggest deal in history. Chelsea co-owner buys Los Angeles Lakers for $10 billion Football news 01 nov 2025, 17:49 The biggest deal in history. Chelsea co-owner buys Los Angeles Lakers for $10 billion
Problem solved? Frank and Toney could reunite at Tottenham as early as winter Football news 01 nov 2025, 16:29 Problem solved? Frank and Toney could reunite at Tottenham as early as winter
Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after rough foul Football news 01 nov 2025, 14:42 Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after reckless foul
After 12 years at Liverpool. Chelsea announce appointment of Dave Fallows to club's sporting leadership team Football news 01 nov 2025, 12:28 After 12 years at Liverpool. Chelsea announce appointment of Dave Fallows to club's sporting leadership team
“They asked me to arrive at 17:29 to show the trophy room”: Terry trolls Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash Football news 01 nov 2025, 11:33 “They asked me to arrive at 17:29 to show the trophy room”: Terry trolls Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash
Related Team News
Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025 Football news Today, 11:17 Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025
Chelsea, amid Juventus interest, opens talks with Malo Gusto over new long-term contract Football news 01 nov 2025, 17:49 Chelsea, amid Juventus interest, opens talks with Malo Gusto over new long-term contract
Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout Transfer news 01 nov 2025, 12:55 Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout
Andrey Santos Transfer news 01 nov 2025, 07:45 New target for Manchester United! Andrey Santos could leave Chelsea
Tottenham vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news 31 oct 2025, 17:30 Tottenham vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025
Related Tournament News
Oriol Romeu of FC Barcelona applauds the fans after the LaLiga EA Football news Today, 10:48 A new opportunity! Oriol Romeu joins Sunderland after leaving Barcelona
Premier League player threatened with a gun in the middle of the street Football news Today, 02:27 Premier League player threatened with a gun in the middle of the street
"I'm a genius." Guardiola assesses Doku's performance in new role Football news Yesterday, 14:53 "I'm a genius." Guardiola assesses Doku's performance in new role
Ask Pep. Haaland jokes about his substitution in the match against Bournemouth Football news Yesterday, 14:20 Ask Pep. Haaland jokes about his substitution in the match against Bournemouth
Robot. Haaland celebrates goal against Bournemouth in hilarious fashion Football news Yesterday, 12:21 Robot. Haaland celebrates goal against Bournemouth in hilarious fashion
"I'm not satisfied with the start of this season" - Mohamed Salah on the Premier League kick-off Football news Yesterday, 02:16 "I'm not satisfied with the start of this season" - Mohamed Salah on Premier League kickoff
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores