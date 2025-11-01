“They asked me to arrive at 17:29 to show the trophy room”: Terry trolls Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash

Terry hits back sharply at Jamie O'Hara's claims

Chelsea legend John Terry fired back at Jamie O'Hara's statement, dismissing the former Tottenham midfielder's claim that Spurs are a bigger club than Chelsea on a global scale as complete nonsense.

What is Chelsea? They only became great thanks to Roman Abramovich. Yes, they spent tons of money and bought a couple of league titles. On a global scale, Tottenham are more popular than Chelsea. We have a rich history. Honestly, Arsenal are probably the biggest club in London, but we're next, said O'Hara, stoking the flames ahead of the upcoming showdown.

The former Blues captain John Terry was stunned by such comments and delivered an instant response.

What on earth is he talking about, O'Hara? Tottenham and ‘global’ in the same sentence? That should never be uttered again! They're still doing preseason tours around North London. It's just laughable. By the way, I was invited to Tottenham's game this weekend. They asked me to arrive at 17:29 so they could show me the trophy room and I’d still have time to take my seat before kickoff, said Terry.

As a reminder, on November 1, Tottenham will host Chelsea in a Premier League match, with kickoff scheduled for 17:30 local time.