One of the headline clashes of Premier League Matchday 10 will take place on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where the hosts Tottenham will lock horns with Chelsea. I'm going for a bet on this London derby, with the visitors looking to have a solid shot at taking points.

Match preview

Tottenham continue to hold their ground near the top of the table despite issues with consistency. After their loss to Aston Villa, the team bounced back quickly, thrashing Everton away with an excellent attacking display. However, home games remain a weak spot — Spurs are conceding regularly and rarely get the desired result on their own turf.

The situation is made worse by a host of injury problems. Key players from defense, midfield, and attack are all sidelined at the same time. Maintaining their tempo under these circumstances will be extremely challenging, especially against an opponent capable of dictating the pace and exploiting defensive lapses.

Chelsea have been alternating between confident victories and unexpected slip-ups, which explains their current ninth place in the table. The Blues showed promise against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, but then suffered a frustrating home defeat to Sunderland. Nevertheless, Chelsea are among the league’s top three most prolific teams and have the firepower to break down any defense.

On the road, Chelsea have looked convincing — avoiding defeat in six of their last eight away matches. This makes them a particularly dangerous prospect in the upcoming derby, especially given Tottenham’s vulnerability at home. The motivation to bounce back after last round’s setback will also be a major factor for the visitors.

Probable lineups

Tottenham : Vicario, Danso, Spence, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Simons, Johnson, Tel

: Vicario, Danso, Spence, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Simons, Johnson, Tel Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Achimpong, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Garnacho, Guiu, Neto, Jesus

Match facts and head-to-head

Tottenham have beaten Chelsea just once in their last 13 Premier League meetings

Chelsea are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 away league matches

Tottenham have just one win in their last 7 home Premier League matches

Prediction

Both teams approach this match with different emotional backgrounds and varying levels of pressure. The hosts are dealing with significant squad losses and an unstable home record. The visitors have plenty of motivation to bounce back from last round’s defeat and boast strong away form. I believe Chelsea will at least avoid defeat, and I’m backing the interesting (0) Asian handicap at 1.85.