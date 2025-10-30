ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Tottenham Tottenham
English Premier League (Round 10) 01 nov 2025, 13:30
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chelsea Chelsea
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.85
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Premier League Matchday 10 will take place on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where the hosts Tottenham will lock horns with Chelsea. I'm going for a bet on this London derby, with the visitors looking to have a solid shot at taking points.

Match preview

Tottenham continue to hold their ground near the top of the table despite issues with consistency. After their loss to Aston Villa, the team bounced back quickly, thrashing Everton away with an excellent attacking display. However, home games remain a weak spot — Spurs are conceding regularly and rarely get the desired result on their own turf.

The situation is made worse by a host of injury problems. Key players from defense, midfield, and attack are all sidelined at the same time. Maintaining their tempo under these circumstances will be extremely challenging, especially against an opponent capable of dictating the pace and exploiting defensive lapses.

Chelsea have been alternating between confident victories and unexpected slip-ups, which explains their current ninth place in the table. The Blues showed promise against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, but then suffered a frustrating home defeat to Sunderland. Nevertheless, Chelsea are among the league’s top three most prolific teams and have the firepower to break down any defense.

On the road, Chelsea have looked convincing — avoiding defeat in six of their last eight away matches. This makes them a particularly dangerous prospect in the upcoming derby, especially given Tottenham’s vulnerability at home. The motivation to bounce back after last round’s setback will also be a major factor for the visitors.

Probable lineups

  • Tottenham: Vicario, Danso, Spence, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Simons, Johnson, Tel
  • Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Achimpong, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Garnacho, Guiu, Neto, Jesus

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Tottenham have beaten Chelsea just once in their last 13 Premier League meetings
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 away league matches
  • Tottenham have just one win in their last 7 home Premier League matches

Prediction

Both teams approach this match with different emotional backgrounds and varying levels of pressure. The hosts are dealing with significant squad losses and an unstable home record. The visitors have plenty of motivation to bounce back from last round’s defeat and boast strong away form. I believe Chelsea will at least avoid defeat, and I’m backing the interesting (0) Asian handicap at 1.85.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.85
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 31 oct 2025, 04:35 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City: Can Melbourne City Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.89 Melbourne City FC Recommended 1xBet
Dempo vs Chennai prediction Super Cup India 31 oct 2025, 07:00 Dempo vs Chennai prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 October 2025 Dempo Odds: 1.63 Chennai Bet now 1xBet
Bechem United vs Nations FC prediction Premier League Ghana 31 oct 2025, 11:30 Ghana Premier League: Bechem United vs Nation FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Bechem United Odds: 1.97 Nations FC Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 31 oct 2025, 15:30 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: prediction, head-to-head and probable line-ups - 31 October 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.71 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Mostbet
Getafe vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 31 oct 2025, 16:00 Getafe vs Girona: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Streak? Getafe Odds: 1.5 Girona Bet now Mostbet
Wrexham vs Coventry prediction EFL Championship 31 oct 2025, 16:00 Wrexham vs Coventry City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 31, 2025 Wrexham Odds: 1.8 Coventry Bet now Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Alverca prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 31 oct 2025, 16:15 Sporting vs Alverca: prediction, head-to-head and probable line-ups - 31 October 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.58 Alverca Recommended 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 01 nov 2025, 04:35 Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 1, 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.46 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 1 November 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.7 Rayo Vallecano Bet now Melbet
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 nov 2025, 09:30 Mamelodi Sundowns — Orlando Pirates Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Odds: 1.54 Orlando Pirates Recommended 1xBet
Udinese vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 01 nov 2025, 10:00 Udinese vs Atalanta: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.55 Atalanta Bet now Melbet
Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Mainz — Werder Bremen Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.53 Werder Bremen Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores