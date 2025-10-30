ES ES FR FR
Fulham vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Fulham vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Fulham vs Wolverhampton prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Fulham Fulham
English Premier League (Round 10) 01 nov 2025, 11:00
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 10th round of the English Premier League will take place on Saturday at Craven Cottage in London, where the local side Fulham will host Wolverhampton. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Fulham have plunged into a deep slump, suffering four consecutive defeats in the league. Particularly concerning is the team's lackluster performance both in defense and attack, with home advantage at Craven Cottage failing to deliver the desired results. The Londoners are losing even to sides in equally unstable form.

Given their instability and proximity to the relegation zone, it's crucial for Fulham to pick up points in the upcoming fixture. Moreover, in recent home games, the team has rarely delighted fans with high-scoring displays — over their last eight matches at Craven Cottage, they've often been limited to just a single goal.

Wolverhampton are the only Premier League club yet to claim a win this season. Their winless streak has stretched to 13 matches, and their defense remains one of the leakiest in the league — conceding 19 goals in nine rounds.

Despite showing grit in some matches, the Wolves continue to drop points even when displaying character. The problem persists: weak defensive displays and a lack of attacking threat in the first half, especially away from home, where the team rarely creates real danger before the break.

Probable lineups

  • Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Smith Rowe, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic, Traoré, Iwobi, Jiménez
  • Wolverhampton: Johnston, Krejci, Hoever, Gomes, S. Bueno, W. Bueno, Andre, Maneti, Arias, Bellegarde, Larsen

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in the last 5 league meetings
  • Wolverhampton are winless in the Premier League since April — 13 matches without a victory
  • Fulham have lost their last 4 league matches in a row

Prediction

This clash between two teams languishing at the bottom of the table promises to be fiercely contested with chances for both sides. Despite modest attacking output from both teams, their head-to-head stats point towards a game with goals at both ends. I expect both sides to find the net again. Our pick: "Both teams to score" at odds of 2.04.

