Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 November 2025

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 November 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
English Premier League (Round 10) 01 nov 2025, 11:00
- : -
England, Nottingham, City Ground, Nottingham
Manchester United Manchester United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction



One of the standout fixtures of Premier League Matchday 10 takes place this Saturday at the City Ground in Nottingham, where the local side Nottingham Forest will host Manchester United. I'm backing a goals market in this clash, which offers excellent value for success.

Match preview

Nottingham Forest continue to spiral deeper into crisis. The team hasn't registered a single win since the start of the season and have struggled desperately in attack, netting just five goals across nine rounds. It's clear that urgent changes are needed, as even their home form fails to inspire confidence.

The last four defeats without scoring have set alarm bells ringing among the fans. Even against lower-table opposition, Forest have looked unconvincing, and now they face one of the Premier League's most dangerous sides.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are showing real signs of progress. Following their victory over Liverpool, the Red Devils have put together a run of three consecutive wins, climbing up the table. Their attack, in particular, has looked sharp — eight goals in their last three matches.

Despite some defensive issues, United have found their form and come into this contest as clear favourites. However, it's worth noting that they frequently concede, which could give Nottingham Forest a chance to capitalize.

Probable lineups

  • Nottingham Forest: Sels, Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Luis, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, N'Doye, Awoniyi
  • Manchester United: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Dalot, Diallo, Fernandes, Casemiro, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Nottingham Forest have failed to score in 6 of their last 7 league matches
  • At least three goals have been scored in 6 of Manchester United's last 7 matches
  • Both teams scored in 3 of the last 4 Premier League meetings between these sides

Prediction

Given the visitors' defensive vulnerabilities and the hosts' desire to end their poor run, there’s a strong chance that both teams will find the net. Manchester United are consistent scorers, while Nottingham Forest could exploit United’s imperfect defense. The tip: both teams to score at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65



Bet now
