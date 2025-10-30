Prediction on game Win Brighton Odds: 1.89 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of Premier League Matchday 10 will take place on Saturday at the Amex Stadium in Falmer, where Brighton hosts Leeds. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Brighton are in confident form at home and are enjoying a solid run that keeps them firmly in the mid-table mix. The team is vibrant in attack and consistently finds the net, especially at home, where they’re unbeaten in eight consecutive league matches.

Recent defeats to Man United in the Premier League and Arsenal in the League Cup haven’t knocked the club off course, as both opponents were of a high caliber. Overall, Brighton play attractive, bold football, and it’s precisely this type of team that tends to cause issues for inconsistent sides like Leeds.

Leeds finally snapped their losing streak with a win over West Ham, but the bigger picture remains concerning. The team frequently drops points, especially on the road, where they’ve lost eight of their last nine away games.

Trips away from home have become real trials for Leeds, especially against sides with strong home form. Add in their shaky away defense, and their chances of getting something against Brighton look quite slim.

Probable line-ups

Brighton : Verbruggen, Kadioglu, van Hecke, Dunk, de Kuijper, Wieffer, Baleba, Ayari, Rutter, Minteh, Welbeck

: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, van Hecke, Dunk, de Kuijper, Wieffer, Baleba, Ayari, Rutter, Minteh, Welbeck Leeds: Perry, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Gudmundsson, Bijol, Longstaff, Tanaka, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Match facts & head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten in their last 8 home Premier League matches

Leeds have lost 8 of their last 9 away games

Leeds have never scored at the Amex in the Premier League (1 draw and 2 defeats)

Prediction

Comparing the current form of both teams, it’s clear that Brighton are in better shape and use their home advantage with confidence. Given Leeds’ poor away record and unstable defense, backing a home win at 1.89 looks like a logical bet.