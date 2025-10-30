Prediction on game W2(-1,5) Odds: 1.94 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 10th round of the English Premier League will take place on Saturday, November 1, at Turf Moor in Burnley, where the local side will host London’s Arsenal. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with a great chance of success.

Match preview

Burnley come into this match in high spirits, having won back-to-back games for the first time in a long while. Victories over fellow strugglers have allowed the club to pull away from the relegation zone a bit, but overall, consistency remains elusive.

At the same time, Burnley’s home record is still underwhelming — few goals scored and disappointing performances against top-table opponents. Against the visitors’ potent attack, the hosts’ current defence may well struggle, especially considering the number of defeats they’ve suffered this season.

Arsenal are confidently leading the league and arrive for this fixture riding a four-match winning streak. Their defensive solidity is particularly impressive — only three goals conceded all season is a testament to their superb organisation at the back.

The Gunners’ away form is just as strong: just one loss in their last 18 Premier League matches on the road. Facing an inconsistent opponent looks like a perfect opportunity to pick up another three points — and potentially do so with a sizable margin.

Probable line-ups

Burnley : Dubravka, Tuanzebe, Walker, Hartman, Estev, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Anthony, Flemming

: Dubravka, Tuanzebe, Walker, Hartman, Estev, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Anthony, Flemming Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Magalhães, Saliba, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Trossard, Gyökeres, Saka

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams scored in 4 of Burnley’s last 5 matches

Arsenal have won 5 of their last 6 Premier League games

Last season, the Gunners beat Burnley twice with an aggregate score of 8-1

Prediction

Burnley’s victories over bottom-table teams aren’t a sign they’re ready to take on the league’s favourites. Arsenal are in outstanding form and consistently see off their opponents with minimal risk. Expect a convincing win for the visitors, possibly by two or more goals. Our bet: “Arsenal to win with handicap (-1.5)” at odds of 1.94.