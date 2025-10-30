One of the matches of the 9th round of the German championship will take place on Friday at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, where the local club will host Borussia Dortmund. I'm offering a bet on goals in this clash, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

The heavy defeat to Leipzig in the last round (0-6) sounded the alarm: Augsburg's defense completely collapsed, committing a string of errors. That was their fifth loss in the last seven matches, and the team has yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Even at home, Augsburg have failed to impress—just one win in their last eight Bundesliga games on their own turf. The stats are telling: when the team does find the net, they almost always concede even more.

A narrow 1-0 win over Köln ended Borussia Dortmund's winless run and propelled the team back into the Champions League zone. Despite a modest goal tally in recent rounds, the club continues to display remarkable consistency both in attack and defense.

Dortmund are particularly confident on the road—five wins and two draws in eight away matches, along with an impressive goal record. The team almost always scores at least twice, showing that even with a packed fixture list, they maintain aggression and tempo in the final third.

Probable line-ups

Augsburg : Dahmen, Jakic, Banks, Matsima, Fellhauer, Massengo, Kade, Giannoulis, Saad, Claude-Maurice, Rieder

: Dahmen, Jakic, Banks, Matsima, Fellhauer, Massengo, Kade, Giannoulis, Saad, Claude-Maurice, Rieder Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Nmecha, Chukwuemeka, Gross, Svensson, Adeyemi, Guirassy

Match facts and head-to-head

Augsburg conceded at least two goals in 6 of their last 8 home matches.

Borussia have scored at least twice in 7 of their last 8 Bundesliga away games.

Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 8 head-to-head games played in Augsburg.

Prediction

Given the hosts' ongoing slump and the visitors' stable attacking line, Borussia Dortmund stand out as clear favorites. Augsburg consistently falter at the back, while Dortmund are among the Bundesliga's best when it comes to creative play. We believe Borussia have what it takes to claim all three points in this encounter.