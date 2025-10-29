ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa del Rey Predictions Orihuela vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 30, 2025

Orihuela vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Orihuela vs Levante prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Orihuela Orihuela
Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) 30 oct 2025, 14:00
- : -
Spain, Estadio Los Arcos
Levante Levante
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.78
One of the first-round matches of the Copa del Rey will take place on Thursday at Los Arcos Stadium in Orihuela, where the local club Orihuela hosts Levante. Here’s a prediction on the outcome, factoring in the difference in class and squad depth between the two sides.

Match preview

The hosts earned their place in the Copa del Rey thanks to a strong run in the Federation Cup, where they made it all the way to the final. In the semifinals, Orihuela edged Deportivo Mineira in a penalty shootout, and in the decisive match, they mounted a comeback in extra time to defeat Toledo 4-2.

In the league, things have been inconsistent—three wins, two draws, and three losses, which puts them ninth in their Segunda RFEF group. Still, their recent 3-1 victory over Quintanar del Rey gives the squad a confidence boost ahead of this clash against a La Liga representative.

The visitors return to the Copa del Rey as a top-flight side after earning promotion from the Segunda, but their adaptation to La Liga has been tough: just two wins from ten rounds and a current 15th-place standing. Their latest match against Mallorca ended in a draw, despite the Frogs taking an early lead—1-1.

Nevertheless, the team has kept an unbeaten streak going away from home for five matches, and ahead of the encounter with Orihuela, the coach is planning some squad rotation. Even with changes, the Granotas have enough depth and experience to overcome their modest but spirited opponents.

Probable line-ups

  • Orihuela: Buigues, Garcia, Salto, Rodriguez, Vila, Bucher, Rivera, Monterde, Solano, Bensaad, Solsona
  • Levante: Campos, Garcia, Dela, Cabello, Pampin, Losada, Olasagasti, Martinez, Brugge, Morales, Espi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first official meeting between Orihuela and Levante in history.
  • Levante are unbeaten in their last five away matches.
  • Orihuela have reached the second round of the Copa del Rey for the third season in a row.

Prediction

Despite the hosts' fighting spirit and home advantage, Levante remain clear favorites thanks to their class, La Liga status, and squad depth. We expect the visitors to settle the outcome confidently, even with some rotation in the line-up.

