Dailysports Predictions Football Copa del Rey Predictions Atletico Palma del Rio vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 30, 2025

Atletico Palma del Rio vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Atletico Palma del Rio vs Real Betis prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Atletico Palma del Rio Atletico Palma del Rio
Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) 30 oct 2025, 16:00
- : -
Spain,
Real Betis Real Betis
Review Tournament grid Prediction
One of the fixtures in the upcoming round of the Copa del Rey will take place on Thursday at the Palma del Rio stadium, where local side Atletico Palma del Rio will host La Liga representative Betis. Here's a betting tip for the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The hosts enter this stage after a dominant performance in the previous round, demolishing Atletico Melilla with a combined score of 10-0 over two legs. Such firepower commands respect and shows that this team has no intention of just making up the numbers against a more illustrious opponent.

However, at this level, the club faces a completely different caliber of competition. Despite their attacking flair, the challenge of Betis will be a serious test of both their defensive organization and mental resilience.

The visitors arrive in Andalusia after a painful home defeat to Atletico Madrid (0-2). Nevertheless, prior to that, they were on a solid eight-match unbeaten run, which helped them secure a spot in the upper half of the La Liga table.

Despite injury issues and a packed schedule, Betis maintain their ambitions not only in European competitions but also in domestic cup tournaments. The visitors’ experience, quality, and consistency are a major advantage against a lower-league side.

Probable line-ups

  • Atletico Palma del Rio: Pina, Rebollo, Cruz, Montenegro, Chechu, Farfan, Soler, Gonzalez, Sano, Leon, Chacon
  • Betis: Lopez, Nathan, Firpo, Llorente, Bellerin, Lo Celso, Fornals, Amrabat, Ez Abde, Mateus, Hernandez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Atletico Palma del Rio and Real Betis.
  • Real Betis are unbeaten away from home so far this season.
  • Atletico Palma del Rio have yet to concede a goal in the Copa, but have not faced opposition of Betis' caliber.

Prediction

The gulf in class between these two sides is too significant to overlook the favorite. Atletico Palma del Rio are unlikely to put up enough resistance against a team with European pedigree.

