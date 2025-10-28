ES ES FR FR
Pisa vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 30, 2025

Pisa vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Pisa vs Lazio prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Pisa Pisa
Serie A Italy (Round 9) 30 oct 2025, 15:45
- : -
Italy, Pisa, Stadio Romeo Anconetani
Lazio Lazio
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)

Odds: 1.52
Odds: 1.52
One of the marquee clashes of Serie A’s Matchday 9 will take place this Thursday at the Garibaldi Arena in Pisa, where the local side takes on the capital’s Lazio. Let’s break down a high-probability betting option for this matchup, considering the recent form and tendencies of both teams.

Match preview

After a hard-fought draw away at Milan, Pisa gained a slight boost in confidence, but the elusive first win of the season still hasn’t arrived. Eight rounds in, they’ve split their results evenly between four draws and four defeats, with defensive lapses proving costly—this was the third time this campaign Pisa conceded at least twice in a match.

Home fixtures have been especially challenging: the attacking potential is limited and the front line clearly lacks creativity. The team battles to the final whistle, but often crumbles after conceding the first goal, and mounting a comeback has proven an uphill battle for Pisa.

Lazio, meanwhile, are steadily finding their rhythm—a narrow win over Juventus showcased a real improvement in defensive organization. The Romans are unbeaten in their last four Serie A outings, keeping two clean sheets, a crucial confidence booster for the squad.

Consistency on the road is another plus. Lazio have suffered just three defeats in their last 13 away league matches. Despite occasional struggles in front of goal, Lazio continue to play with discipline, capitalizing on slim advantages and a rock-solid backline.

Probable line-ups

  • Pisa: Šemper, Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Albiol, Bonfanti, Aebischer, Akinsanmiro, Touré, Meister, Nzola, Tramoni
  • Lazio: Provedel, Marušić, Gila, Romagnoli, Lazzari, Isaksen, Cataldi, Bašić, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Dia

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Pisa have yet to claim a victory in this Serie A campaign
  • Lazio are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 away league matches
  • In 8 of Lazio’s last 9 matches, at least one team failed to score

Prediction

It’s hard to expect miracles from Pisa—they remain one of the league’s most unpredictable sides, especially up front. Against this backdrop, a well-drilled and motivated Lazio look like clear favorites. The visitors are strong away from home and, despite their pragmatic style, have what it takes to edge past their hosts.

