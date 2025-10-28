ES ES FR FR
Petrojet vs Al Ahly prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025

Petrojet vs Al Ahly prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Petrojet Petrojet
Premier League Egypt (Round 12) 29 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Al Ahly SC Al Ahly SC
Review H2H Tournament table
One of the standout fixtures of the next round in the Egyptian Premier League takes place this Wednesday at the Cairo stadium, where Petrojet hosts one of African football’s giants — Al Ahly. I’m backing a high-scoring encounter featuring the in-form favorites.

Match preview

Petrojet are enduring a highly inconsistent season. The team has already drawn half of their matches, frequently alternating between impressive performances and disappointing setbacks. Their 3-2 win over Al Masry in round nine offered some hope, but that optimism quickly faded after a home defeat to ZED (1-2). While Petrojet can create chances, their fragile backline has prevented them from achieving sustained results.

The club only recently secured their place in the Premier League and are now facing another tough stretch, exposing old issues — instability and a lack of squad depth. Averaging one goal scored and one conceded per match, Petrojet are capable of springing surprises but struggle to keep up with the league’s elite.

As for Al Ahly, the champions’ form is nothing short of impressive. After getting through the second qualifying round of the CAF Champions League with two narrow victories, Al Ahly are now switching focus to domestic action. They boast a seven-match winning streak, are climbing confidently toward the top of the table, and a win over Petrojet would see them claim first place.

Overall, the team is once again looking like the formidable opponent that punishes every mistake. Al Ahly are averaging nearly two goals per game and their attacking momentum grows stronger week by week. Even with a defense that concedes 1.2 goals per match on average, their firepower up front makes all the difference. History is also firmly on their side — 9 wins in the last 10 head-to-head meetings with Petrojet, and not a single defeat.

Probable line-ups

  • Petrojet: Salah, Tawfik, Bahbah, Reyaad, Kenawy, Okasha, Hamed, Dudo, Bah, Mostafa, Sonko
  • Al Ahly: El-Shenawy, Omar, Marei, Ibrahim, Hany, Attia, Zizo, Ali, Trezeguet, Bencharki, Neitz

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Al Ahly have won 9 of the last 10 matches against Petrojet
  • Petrojet have drawn 5 of their 10 matches this season
  • Over 2.5 goals were scored in 4 of Al Ahly’s last 5 matches

Prediction

Al Ahly are in peak form and pushing hard for the top of the table. While the hosts can put up a fight, they clearly lack the class and consistency of their opponents. Given the visitors’ attacking firepower and Petrojet’s vulnerable defense, the logical bet is on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80.

