San Jordi vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025

San Jordi vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025

Raphael Durand
CD Sant Jordi vs Osasuna prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
CD Sant Jordi CD Sant Jordi
Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) 29 oct 2025, 14:00
- : -
Spain,
Osasuna Osasuna
Review Tournament grid Prediction
Odds: 1.69
One of the matches in the Spanish Cup round of 1/64 finals will take place on Wednesday at the stadium in Sant Antoni de Portmany, where semi-professional side San Jordi will host La Liga representative Osasuna. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter, as the odds look promising.

Match preview

San Jordi are absolute debutants in the Copa del Rey, but they have already managed to pleasantly surprise. The team, playing in the regional leagues, passed the first qualifying round by knocking out Lurdes with an aggregate score of 4-1. Considering their amateur status, this is already a historic achievement for the club.

However, reality bites: San Jordi now face a top-flight opponent. The difference in level, pace, and fitness is immense. The hosts' only chance is to play with maximum discipline and capitalize on the rare mistakes by the visitors, especially given Osasuna's well-known struggles on the road.

Osasuna are in a rough patch right now: just one win in their last six league matches. After a painful home defeat to Celta, the team needs to regain confidence, and this cup clash against an underdog is the perfect opportunity. Motivation will be sky-high, as it's time to break their negative streak and restore faith in the squad.

Despite being clear favorites, Osasuna have been extremely inconsistent away from home this season—without a single win and just one goal scored in La Liga. This means the favorites need to score early and often to avoid any nerves. The cup is also a great chance to test the reserves, but underestimating the opposition could be costly.

Probable line-ups

  • San Jordi: Sampol, Ateka, Custodio, Ruiz, Garcia, Muniz, Coll, Serra, Linas, Rodriguez, Ramirez
  • Osasuna: Aitor, Benito, Osambela, Catena, Herrando, Barja, Gomez, Munoz, Becker, Ruben Garcia, Raul Garcia

Match facts and head-to-head

  • San Jordi are making their first-ever appearance in the Copa del Rey.
  • Osasuna have not won away from home in La Liga this season.
  • The teams have never met before.

Prediction

The gap in quality is huge, and it's unlikely Osasuna will allow an upset. After a poor league run, the team needs a convincing win to regain confidence ahead of upcoming fixtures. The hosts could manage a goal, but overall, the teams are unlikely to break the 5.5 total goals mark.

Prediction on game Total under 5.5
Odds: 1.69
Odds: 1.69
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
