SD Yuncos vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025
One of the matches of the Spanish Cup 1/64 finals will take place on Wednesday evening at the Complejo Deportivo Villa de Yuncos, where local side SD Yuncos will face off against Rayo Vallecano. I suggest backing goals in this clash, as there are solid odds for a winning bet.
Match preview
SD Yuncos are making their debut appearance in the Spanish Cup this season. The team impressed in the previous round against Campanario. The away leg ended in a goalless draw, but back on home soil, SD Yuncos clinched a 2-0 victory.
Now, Juan Luis Mora’s squad faces a true test in the next round, taking on a top-flight opponent. The difference in class, of course, does not favor the hosts. Overall, Rayo Vallecano are on a roll, and it’s hard to imagine SD Yuncos even snatching a draw here.
The "Bees" are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions. Moreover, in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have strung together three consecutive victories, keeping clean sheets and netting five goals during that stretch.
In their most recent league outing, Rayo hosted Alaves and snatched a 1-0 win with a goal in the 90+1st minute. That nine-point haul has allowed Inigo Perez’s side to close within two points of the European spots, sitting seventh in the table after 10 rounds.
Probable line-ups
- SD Yuncos: Carrillo, Sikach, Moreno, Navarro, Santamera, Gomez, Garcia, Rodriguez, Cafio, Rodriguez, Delgado
- Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarría, Valentín, López, De Frutos, Garcia, Palazón, Aleman
Match facts and head-to-head
- Rayo Vallecano have won their last three La Liga matches without conceding a goal
- The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in two of Rayo’s last five matches
- Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in three away games – two wins and a draw with Häcken in the Conference League
Prediction
The favorite is clear and the outcome depends on two main factors. First, how close Rayo’s starting eleven will be to their regular line-up, and second, whether the hosts can hold out at least until halftime to keep the intrigue alive for the second half. Here, I recommend taking "Under 6.0 goals" at odds of 1.60.