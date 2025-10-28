ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa del Rey Predictions SD Yuncos vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025

SD Yuncos vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
CD Yuncos vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
CD Yuncos CD Yuncos
Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) 29 oct 2025, 16:00
- : -
Spain,
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
Review Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 6.0
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of the Spanish Cup 1/64 finals will take place on Wednesday evening at the Complejo Deportivo Villa de Yuncos, where local side SD Yuncos will face off against Rayo Vallecano. I suggest backing goals in this clash, as there are solid odds for a winning bet.

Match preview

SD Yuncos are making their debut appearance in the Spanish Cup this season. The team impressed in the previous round against Campanario. The away leg ended in a goalless draw, but back on home soil, SD Yuncos clinched a 2-0 victory.

Now, Juan Luis Mora’s squad faces a true test in the next round, taking on a top-flight opponent. The difference in class, of course, does not favor the hosts. Overall, Rayo Vallecano are on a roll, and it’s hard to imagine SD Yuncos even snatching a draw here.

The "Bees" are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions. Moreover, in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano have strung together three consecutive victories, keeping clean sheets and netting five goals during that stretch.

In their most recent league outing, Rayo hosted Alaves and snatched a 1-0 win with a goal in the 90+1st minute. That nine-point haul has allowed Inigo Perez’s side to close within two points of the European spots, sitting seventh in the table after 10 rounds.

Probable line-ups

  • SD Yuncos: Carrillo, Sikach, Moreno, Navarro, Santamera, Gomez, Garcia, Rodriguez, Cafio, Rodriguez, Delgado
  • Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarría, Valentín, López, De Frutos, Garcia, Palazón, Aleman

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Rayo Vallecano have won their last three La Liga matches without conceding a goal
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in two of Rayo’s last five matches
  • Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in three away games – two wins and a draw with Häcken in the Conference League

Prediction

The favorite is clear and the outcome depends on two main factors. First, how close Rayo’s starting eleven will be to their regular line-up, and second, whether the hosts can hold out at least until halftime to keep the intrigue alive for the second half. Here, I recommend taking "Under 6.0 goals" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total under 6.0
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Rivers United FC vs Ikorodu City prediction NPFL Nigeria 29 oct 2025, 11:00 Rivers United vs Ikorodu City: Can Ikorodu City Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Rivers United FC Odds: 1.46 Ikorodu City Recommended 1xBet
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 29 oct 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Al Ahly prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 1.8 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 29 oct 2025, 13:00 Mainz — Stuttgart Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 29 October 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.53 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Juventus vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 13:30 Juventus - Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.75 Udinese Recommended Melbet
Como vs Verona prediction Serie A Italy 29 oct 2025, 13:30 Como vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Como Odds: 1.73 Verona Bet now Mostbet
Metz vs Lens prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Metz vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025 Metz Odds: 1.5 Lens Bet now 1xBet
CD Sant Jordi vs Osasuna prediction Copa del Rey Spain 29 oct 2025, 14:00 San Jordi vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025 CD Sant Jordi Odds: 1.69 Osasuna Recommended Mostbet
Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Lorient vs PSG: Will PSG’s Winless Streak Continue? Lorient Odds: 1.45 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Mostbet
Le Havre vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Le Havre vs Brest: Can Brest End Their Winless Streak? Le Havre Odds: 1.72 Brest Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Nice vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 29, 2025 Nice Odds: 1.65 Lille Recommended Mostbet
Los Garres vs Elche prediction Copa del Rey Spain 29 oct 2025, 14:00 Los Garres vs Elche: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 29, 2025 Los Garres Odds: 1.95 Elche Bet now 1xBet
Sant Just vs Mallorca prediction Copa del Rey Spain 29 oct 2025, 15:00 Sant Just vs Mallorca: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 29, 2025 Sant Just Odds: 1.62 Mallorca Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores