One of the first-round matches of the Copa del Rey will take place on Wednesday at the Ciudad de Lucena stadium in the city of the same name, where the local side Lucena will host Villarreal. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Lucena is gearing up for what could be the most important match in the club's history—a showdown against a La Liga giant. The team has shown consistency at the regional level, relying on disciplined defensive organization and composure off the ball. Their 2-0 win over Castilleja highlighted their ability to patiently wait for opponents' mistakes and capitalize on rare opportunities.

However, their attacking stats (1 goal and 11 shots in 5 matches) raise concerns when facing a side of Villarreal's caliber. Despite high morale and motivation, Lucena risks facing intense pressure from the opening minutes—especially given their struggles in front of goal and lack of experience against top-flight opposition.

Villarreal arrive in Andalusia as clear favorites, tasked with progressing to the next round without unnecessary complications. The team plays attacking football, with the 'Yellow Submarine' building their game around ball control, rapid tempo shifts, and dynamic wing play, where Nicolas Pépé is particularly active. Over the weekend, Villarreal beat Valencia 2-0 away from home.

Even with potential rotation in their starting lineup, Villarreal will stick to a strategy based on intense pressing and physical duels. Against Lucena's deep defensive block, Villarreal will aim for an early goal to open up space and avoid a nervy finish. Expect a composed, confident victory based on their superior quality.

Probable line-ups

Lucena : Serrano, Galvez, Ortiz, Benitez, Manoslava, Fuentes, Castilla, Martin, Toledano, Pepote, Agudo

: Serrano, Galvez, Ortiz, Benitez, Manoslava, Fuentes, Castilla, Martin, Toledano, Pepote, Agudo Villarreal: Tenas, Pedraza, Foyth, Marin Zamora, Cardona Bermudez, Parejo, Comesaña, Pape Gueye, Buchanan, Moreno, Mikautadze

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have never met before in official competitions.

All of Villarreal’s last five matches have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Lucena have conceded just 1 goal in their last 4 games, but those were against regional-level opponents.

Prediction

The difference in class and experience here is obvious—Villarreal should win comfortably. Even taking into account the potential for cup upsets, the 'Yellow Submarine' have the squad depth and tactical resources to overcome the hosts’ resistance.