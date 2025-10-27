ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Arsenal vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025

Arsenal vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 29, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Arsenal vs Brighton prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Arsenal Arsenal
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) (Round 4) 29 oct 2025, 15:45
- : -
England, London, Emirates Stadium
Brighton Brighton
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the fourth round of the English League Cup will take place on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium in London, where the local Arsenal will host Brighton. Here’s a betting pick for this clash that offers solid chances for success.

Match preview

Arsenal continue to hold the top spot in the Premier League, displaying a mature and balanced style of play even when rotating their squad. The recent win over Crystal Palace marked a seventh consecutive victory for the team, who remain unbeaten in ten matches. Despite a heavy fixture list and injuries to key players, the Gunners boast squad depth capable of competing on multiple fronts.

The Gunners haven’t lifted the League Cup since 1993, but their current form and growing confidence make them one of the main contenders this season. Even a rotated line-up under Arteta’s guidance is able to dictate the tempo and capitalize on opponents’ mistakes. Striking the right balance between experimentation and stability will be key in the upcoming match.

Brighton have been the tournament’s real sensation, scoring six goals in each of the last two rounds and making League Cup history. Special mention goes to Gomes and the attacking unit as a whole, who have played with courage and creativity. However, the fourth round has traditionally been a stumbling block for the club: they have been eliminated at this stage in four of the last five editions.

Their recent defeat to Manchester United in the league ended an unbeaten run, exposing vulnerabilities in the Seagulls’ defense against top-quality attacks. Nevertheless, Brighton possess a solid group of players and can cause problems even away from home, especially given their positive memories from previous visits to the Emirates.

Probable line-ups

  • Arsenal: Kepa, White, Mosquera, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Nørgaard, Merino, Nwaneri, Gyökeres, Trossard
  • Brighton: Steele, Viffer, Dunk, Boscagli, De Kuyper, Milner, Ayari, Gomes, Rutter, Minteh, Welbeck

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Brighton became the first club in the tournament’s history to win two consecutive matches by a six-goal margin.
  • Arsenal have won their last seven matches in all competitions.
  • The last League Cup meeting at the Emirates ended with a Brighton victory in 2022.

Prediction

Despite Brighton’s impressive performances in previous rounds, playing away against the Premier League leaders in their current form will be a major challenge. Even with a rotated squad, Arsenal have the resources to get the win. Our betting pick for this match: Arsenal to win with a -1.0 handicap at 1.66 odds.

