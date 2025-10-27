Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A matchday 9 will take place on Wednesday at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, where the local giants Inter host Fiorentina. I’m offering a prediction on the outcome of this clash with strong odds of success.

Match preview

Inter travelled to Naples as the league’s most prolific attacking side, but fell short against a direct title rival and saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end. Despite the defeat, the Nerazzurri showed character and created several chances, striking the woodwork twice. Dropping points against Napoli only fuels the team’s motivation to bounce back in front of their home supporters.

The home ground remains a decisive factor: Inter consistently pick up points at the Meazza and rarely allow opponents to dictate the tempo. The upcoming clash is a perfect opportunity to launch a new winning run and solidify their position at the top of the table, especially against a struggling opponent.

Fiorentina’s disastrous start to the season continues — they have not won a single match in eight rounds and find themselves firmly in the relegation zone. The team is scraping for points, and their only positive result last round came courtesy of two converted penalties and an opponent’s red card. Still, this does little to mask systemic problems, especially at the back and in finishing chances.

Squad instability, a loss of confidence, and poor away form are compounding their woes. The trip to Milan is another stern test for a side that currently looks ill-equipped to compete on equal footing with Serie A’s elite.

Probable lineups

Inter : Martinez, Bisseck, Acerbi, Augusto, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Susic, Dimarco, Bonny, Martinez

: Martinez, Bisseck, Acerbi, Augusto, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Susic, Dimarco, Bonny, Martinez Fiorentina: De Gea, Pongracic, Mari, Ranieri, Dodo, Mandragora, Nicolussi Caviglia, N'Dour, Gosens, Gudmundsson, Kean

Match facts and head-to-head

Inter defeated Fiorentina 2-1 at home last season.

Fiorentina have yet to register a win in Serie A this season, with only 4 points to their name.

The Nerazzurri won seven matches in a row before last round’s defeat.

Prediction

Inter will be fully focused after a painful loss to Napoli and have every chance to secure a confident three points. Fiorentina are in crisis, and their current form offers little hope for success in Milan. Back Inter to win with a -1.0 handicap at odds of 1.55.