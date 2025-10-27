ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Genoa vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025

Genoa vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Genoa vs Cremonese prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Genoa Genoa
Serie A Italy (Round 9) 29 oct 2025, 15:45
- : -
Italy, Genoa, Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Cremonese Cremonese
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the clashes of Serie A’s ninth round will take place on Wednesday at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, where local side Genoa will host Cremonese. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Genoa are going through a rough patch and are in desperate need of a win to snap a four-game winless streak. Under the guidance of their new manager, the team is trying to build a style focused on intense pressing and activity in the final third, but their finishing has left much to be desired — just two goals in their last four outings. Over the weekend, they suffered a 1-2 away defeat to Torino.

Despite that, the stats on shots and ball possession highlight Genoa’s attacking potential, especially at home. Aggression and attacking tempo are expected to be the hosts’ main weapons. The hard-working Ehator and the versatile Thorsby in midfield are key, while Malinovskyi’s set-pieces and crosses could be decisive in positional attacks. The only question is whether they can convert their chances and maintain control until the final whistle.

Cremonese, on the other hand, come into this fixture in much more stable form: they are unbeaten in two consecutive rounds and, despite a string of draws, have shown impressive defensive improvement. Their only setback in this stretch was a 1-4 loss to Inter, while home matches against Udinese and Atalanta both ended 1-1.

Smart structure, high discipline, and confidence in winning the ball back make this team a tough opponent for anyone. The visitors have built a clear game plan based on disrupting the opponent’s rhythm and creating dangerous moments from limited chances. Even away from home, Cremonese can put up a fight, forcing their rivals into positional mistakes.

Probable lineups

  • Genoa: Leali, Vasquez, Norton-Cuffy, Sabelli, Thorsby, Malinovskyi, Frendrup, Mazini, Ellertsson, Ehator, Oliveira
  • Cremonese: Silvestri, Bianchetti, Baschirotto, Vasquez, Paerò, Vandeputte, Bondo, Terracciano, Barbieri, Vardi, Bonazzoli

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Genoa have taken 57 shots in their last five matches, compared to Cremonese’s 23.
  • Cremonese have lost just once in their last eight Serie A matches.
  • The sides played a friendly in August 2023, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Prediction

Genoa will play with an eye on the result and try to set the pace from the very first minutes, making use of their home advantage. However, Cremonese are well suited to a defensive role and could once again leave with a draw. I believe the bet on "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.62 looks promising here.

Comments
