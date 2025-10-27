Prediction on game Win Bologna Odds: 1.84 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A's 9th round will take place on Wednesday at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna, where the local side Bologna will host Torino. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Bologna continue to confidently hold their place in the upper part of the table, going unbeaten in six consecutive matches across all competitions. The team has been solid at home, consistently picking up points and displaying maturity both in possession-based attacks and during transitions. Despite letting victory slip away in the previous round, the Rossoblù confirmed their high level, making them a dangerous opponent for anyone.

An additional advantage is their positive head-to-head record against their upcoming rivals — four wins in the last six encounters. The team boasts a strong balance between attack and defense, and home advantage could prove decisive in an evenly matched contest.

Torino are gradually climbing back up the table, having won two matches in a row and closing the gap to the leaders. After a tough start to the season, the team has improved their organization and become more psychologically resilient, particularly noticeable in the closing stages of matches. A recent win over the champions has further boosted their self-belief.

However, Torino continue to struggle on the road: they haven’t managed a win at this ground in nine consecutive matches. Despite their progress, the visitors face a stern test against one of Serie A’s most balanced sides right now.

Probable line-ups

Bologna : Skorupski, Zortea, Heggem, Lucumí, Lykogiannis, Freuler, Ferguson, Orsolini, Bernardeschi, Rowe, Castro

: Skorupski, Zortea, Heggem, Lucumí, Lykogiannis, Freuler, Ferguson, Orsolini, Bernardeschi, Rowe, Castro Torino: Paleari, Tameze, Maripán, Coco, Pedersen, Casadei, Asllani, Biraghi, Vlašić, Adams, Simeone

Match facts and head-to-head

Bologna are unbeaten in their last six Serie A matches.

Torino have failed to win away to Bologna in nine straight matches.

The hosts have won four of the last six head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Bologna look the more balanced and stable side, especially at home. Torino have improved in recent rounds, but their away record and head-to-head history don’t work in their favor. Our bet for this match is a Bologna win at odds of 1.84.