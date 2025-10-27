Prediction on game Juventus Win & Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A’s 9th round will take place on Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, where the local side Juventus hosts Udinese. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Juventus are enduring a rough patch this season, extending their winless streak in Serie A to five matches. The team hasn’t found the net in four consecutive games across all competitions — its worst run since the early 1990s. However, the Turin giants remain a formidable force at home: six wins in their last eight league matches underlines their strength on their own turf.

The recent managerial change should provide the hosts with an extra spark — injecting fresh emotion and restoring confidence. Juventus consistently scores one or two goals at home and rarely slips up in such scenarios. The visitors’ defensive frailties could be the perfect opportunity to break their drought.

Udinese arrive in Turin buoyed by a long-awaited win in their last outing against Lecce — their first victory in five matches. The team attacks with consistency, but their backline continues to be a weak spot: conceding in almost every game has prevented them from picking up points regularly. Even so, Udinese play boldly on the road and often find the net — five out of their last six away games have seen them score.

Despite their defensive vulnerabilities, Udinese know how to maintain the tempo and don’t allow opponents to run riot. This could result in a relatively low-scoring affair, where the outcome hinges on clinical finishing.

Probable lineups

Juventus : Perin, Gatti, Kelly, Kalulu, Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Conceição, David, Vlahović

: Perin, Gatti, Kelly, Kalulu, Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Conceição, David, Vlahović Udinese: Okoye, Goglichidze, Sole, Camara, Zanoli, Ekkelenkamp, Karlström, Atta, Kabasele, Zaniolo, Davis

Match facts and head-to-head

Juventus have won 6 of their last 8 home matches in Serie A.

Udinese have failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 of their last 12 league games.

The Turin side has scored at least once in 17 of their last 19 home league fixtures.

Prediction

The hosts should be able to exploit their opponent’s defensive weaknesses and finally put an end to their goalless run. However, don’t expect a goal-fest from Juventus. Our bet: "Juventus to win & Over 1.5 goals" at odds of 1.75.