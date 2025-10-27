Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.73 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A’s 9th round will take place on Wednesday at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, where the home side Como will host Verona. Let’s take a closer look at the goal market for this clash, which offers solid chances for success based on both teams’ current form and playing style.

Match preview

Como have kicked off the season with confidence and continue to surprise with their consistent results. The team is unbeaten in six consecutive rounds, showing reliability at the back with two clean sheets on the bounce. Their home form is especially impressive: in 10 of their last 11 Serie A fixtures at home, they have either won or drawn.

However, Como’s attack remains rather restrained — they usually score just one or two goals per match. This makes their games quite tight, focusing on control and discipline, which works particularly well at their home ground. The team continues to battle in the upper reaches of the table, keeping their hopes alive for a spot in European competitions.

Verona are going through a tough stretch, winless in eight straight matches. Still, in their last outing, they finally managed to score more than once, drawing 2-2 with Cagliari. Nevertheless, defensive inconsistency and lackluster finishing up front remain issues — they’ve kept just two clean sheets in their last 14 matches.

Playing away has been especially challenging for Verona. In five of their past seven road games, they have failed to score, and more often than not concede 1–2 goals. Despite their perseverance, a lack of attacking cohesion is preventing the Verona side from picking up points on their travels.

Probable lineups

Como : Butte, Moreno, Carlos, Kempf, Smolcic, Da Cunha, Perrone, Kakere, Pass, Vojvoda, Morata

: Butte, Moreno, Carlos, Kempf, Smolcic, Da Cunha, Perrone, Kakere, Pass, Vojvoda, Morata Verona: Montipo, Nunez, Nelsson, Valentini, Bradaric, Serdar, Akpa-Akpro, Gagliardini, Belgali, Orban, Giovane

Match facts and head-to-head

Como are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 home Serie A matches

Verona have failed to win away in 7 of their last 8 matches

In 8 of Como’s last 10 home games, there have been no more than 2 goals scored

Prediction

Both teams rarely put on high-scoring displays, especially when Verona are away and Como play cautiously at home. Considering the stats and current form, a bet on under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.73 looks like a logical choice.