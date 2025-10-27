Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.57 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the key clashes of Ligue 1's Matchday 10 will take place on Wednesday at the Stadium de Toulouse, where the hosts, Toulouse, welcome Rennes. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this showdown with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Toulouse saw their three-game unbeaten run snapped with an away loss to Monaco, but overall, the team has been putting in confident performances. They’re particularly impressive at home: 11 out of their 15 goals this season have come at the Stadium de Toulouse. With clear progress compared to last season and the opportunity to claim back-to-back home wins, motivation is running high in the squad.

Notably, Toulouse have avoided defeat in each of their last three home meetings with Rennes, earning two victories in that span. Securing a second consecutive home clean sheet would be a further psychological boost. The team has been steadily improving as the campaign progresses and have already collected four more points than at this stage last season.

Rennes, meanwhile, are enduring one of their weakest Ligue 1 starts in recent memory, with just two wins from nine matches. Their struggles date back to the end of last season and the points keep slipping away: five games without a win is a worrying trend. Away form is a particular concern, with 10 goals conceded in just four road trips.

Defensive frailties are at the heart of Rennes’ problems. In five matches this season, they’ve conceded two or more goals. Rennes last tasted victory in Toulouse back in 2020, and both of their most recent visits ended in defeat. Another stumble here would mark their longest winless streak in Ligue 1 in the past two years.

Probable lineups

Toulouse : Rest, Sidibe, Cresswell, Nicolaisen, Donnum, Caceres, Sauer, Metali, Magri, Emerson, Gboho

: Rest, Sidibe, Cresswell, Nicolaisen, Donnum, Caceres, Sauer, Metali, Magri, Emerson, Gboho Rennes: Samba, Jaquet, Seidu, Roalt, Camara, Blas, Rongier, Fofana, Frankowski, Lepaul, Embolo

Match facts and head-to-head

Toulouse are unbeaten at home against Rennes in their last three Ligue 1 encounters.

Rennes are winless in their last five Ligue 1 fixtures.

10 of Toulouse’s 15 goals this season have been scored at home.

Prediction

Toulouse look composed on their own turf and are fully capable of exploiting Rennes' defensive woes. Considering both sides’ form and Toulouse’s home record, backing a home win is the logical call.