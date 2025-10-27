ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Toulouse vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025

Toulouse vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Toulouse vs Rennes prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Toulouse Toulouse
Ligue 1 France (Round 10) 29 oct 2025, 16:05
- : -
France, Toulouse, Stadium Municipal
Rennes Rennes
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.57
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the key clashes of Ligue 1's Matchday 10 will take place on Wednesday at the Stadium de Toulouse, where the hosts, Toulouse, welcome Rennes. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this showdown with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Toulouse saw their three-game unbeaten run snapped with an away loss to Monaco, but overall, the team has been putting in confident performances. They’re particularly impressive at home: 11 out of their 15 goals this season have come at the Stadium de Toulouse. With clear progress compared to last season and the opportunity to claim back-to-back home wins, motivation is running high in the squad.

Notably, Toulouse have avoided defeat in each of their last three home meetings with Rennes, earning two victories in that span. Securing a second consecutive home clean sheet would be a further psychological boost. The team has been steadily improving as the campaign progresses and have already collected four more points than at this stage last season.

Rennes, meanwhile, are enduring one of their weakest Ligue 1 starts in recent memory, with just two wins from nine matches. Their struggles date back to the end of last season and the points keep slipping away: five games without a win is a worrying trend. Away form is a particular concern, with 10 goals conceded in just four road trips.

Defensive frailties are at the heart of Rennes’ problems. In five matches this season, they’ve conceded two or more goals. Rennes last tasted victory in Toulouse back in 2020, and both of their most recent visits ended in defeat. Another stumble here would mark their longest winless streak in Ligue 1 in the past two years.

Probable lineups

  • Toulouse: Rest, Sidibe, Cresswell, Nicolaisen, Donnum, Caceres, Sauer, Metali, Magri, Emerson, Gboho
  • Rennes: Samba, Jaquet, Seidu, Roalt, Camara, Blas, Rongier, Fofana, Frankowski, Lepaul, Embolo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Toulouse are unbeaten at home against Rennes in their last three Ligue 1 encounters.
  • Rennes are winless in their last five Ligue 1 fixtures.
  • 10 of Toulouse’s 15 goals this season have been scored at home.

Prediction

Toulouse look composed on their own turf and are fully capable of exploiting Rennes' defensive woes. Considering both sides’ form and Toulouse’s home record, backing a home win is the logical call.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.57
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Eintracht vs Borussia: Who Will Advance to the Next Round of the German Cup? Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.8 Borussia Dortmund Recommended 1xBet
Lecce vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 October 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.53 SSC Napoli Bet now 1xBet
Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 28 October 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.55 Holstein Kiel Bet now Mostbet
Hertha Berlin vs Elversberg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Hertha vs Elversberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.56 Elversberg Recommended Melbet
Lecce vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.55 SSC Napoli Bet now Melbet
FC Heidenheim vs Hamburger SV prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Heidenheim — Hamburger Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 28 October 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.58 Hamburger SV Bet now Melbet
Constancia vs Girona prediction Copa del Rey Spain 28 oct 2025, 14:00 Constància vs Girona: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 28, 2025 Constancia Odds: 2.95 Girona Recommended 1xBet
Energie Cottbus vs RB Leipzig prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 15:45 Energie Cottbus vs Leipzig: Can Energie Cottbus Pull Off an Upset? Energie Cottbus Odds: 1.68 RB Leipzig Bet now Mostbet
St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 15:45 St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.82 Hoffenheim Bet now 1xBet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Karlsruher SC prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 15:45 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Karlsruher prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.6 Karlsruher SC Recommended Melbet
Grimsby vs Brentford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 28 oct 2025, 15:45 Grimsby vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Grimsby Odds: 1.52 Brentford Bet now Mostbet
Wycombe vs Fulham prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 28 oct 2025, 15:45 Wycombe vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Wycombe Odds: 1.77 Fulham Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores