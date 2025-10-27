Prediction on game Paris FC wont lose Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Ligue 1's Matchday 10 will take place on Wednesday at the Jean Bouin Stadium in Paris, where the local side Paris FC will host Lyon. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Paris FC will play their fifth home match of the Ligue 1 season, and they’ll do it against a storied opponent. Despite their newcomer status, Gillie's squad has already proven they can compete on equal footing—scoring in eight consecutive matches, they’ve demonstrated impressive attacking potential.

The home stadium remains a fortress: nine straight wins on their own turf speak volumes about the team's comfort and strong backing in Paris. Historically, Paris FC have never lost at home to Lyon, and their defense at this venue is solid—just one goal conceded in their last three encounters in the capital.

Lyon managed to snatch a win over Strasbourg in the previous round, breaking a two-game losing streak and showing resilience. However, playing away remains the team’s weak spot—two defeats in their last three road trips highlight their struggles to adapt to opposition rhythm. The defensive line has been particularly vulnerable: six goals conceded in those three away matches.

Even with decent overall win numbers, consistency is still lacking for Lyon. Injuries to key players have also limited rotation options, so Fonseca’s men will need to give everything to take points from Paris. The team often scores first but doesn’t always hold onto the lead, which could be costly in a tightly contested match.

Probable lineups

Paris FC : Ndambadio, Traore, Chergui, Otavio, De Smet, Lopes, Le-Melou, Marchetti, Kebbab, Gubbel, Simon

: Ndambadio, Traore, Chergui, Otavio, De Smet, Lopes, Le-Melou, Marchetti, Kebbab, Gubbel, Simon Lyon: Greif, Maitland-Niles, Mata, N'Yakhate, Abner, De Carvalho, Morton, Schultz, Tolisso, Fofana, Satriano

Match facts and head-to-head

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of Paris FC’s last five matches

Lyon have lost two of their last three away games in Ligue 1.

Paris FC have scored in eight consecutive league matches.

Prediction

This match promises to be intense, with a fierce midfield battle. The hosts are in good form and rarely leave the pitch without scoring. Lyon, on the other hand, are inconsistent away from home, and the absence of several players could be felt. We believe the "Paris double chance" bet at odds of 1.60 is worth considering here.