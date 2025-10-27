ES ES FR FR
Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 29, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Newcastle Newcastle
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) (Round 4) 29 oct 2025, 16:00
- : -
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
Tottenham Tottenham
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Newcastle
Odds: 1.87
One of the Carabao Cup Round of 16 clashes will take place on Wednesday at St. James' Park in Newcastle, where the Magpies will host Tottenham Hotspur. Here’s a prediction on the outcome of this intriguing matchup, with a bet that offers solid chances of success.

Match preview

Newcastle enter this fixture riding an impressive Carabao Cup streak—seven consecutive wins, including last season's final. The Magpies are dominant at home, having kept clean sheets in nine of their last twelve cup matches at St. James’ Park. Victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea highlight that this tournament is far from a side quest for the Magpies—it’s a clear priority.

Despite setbacks in the Premier League, Newcastle have shown organized and pragmatic football in the cup, making the most of their chances. Squad absences aren’t critical thanks to their deep bench and solid defensive play. Backed by their passionate fans and brimming with self-belief, the hosts are deserved favorites for this encounter.

Tottenham also kicked off their cup campaign with an emphatic victory, thrashing Doncaster at home. However, the stats reveal that Spurs struggle away from London—just one win and eight goals conceded in their last five Carabao Cup away games. They especially falter when facing Premier League sides on their opponents’ turf.

Tottenham’s squad is severely depleted by injuries to several key players, including Maddison, Bissouma, and Solanke. Their defense is shaky, and attacking play often relies on individual brilliance. Against a powerful Newcastle side at home, this away cup tie could spell another disappointment for Spurs.

Probable lineups

  • Newcastle: Ramsdale, Hall, Thiaw, Botman, Krafth, Guimarães, Miley, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Osula
  • Tottenham: Kinski, Danso, Spence, Palhinha, Porro, Simons, Bentancur, Gray, Johnson, Odobert, Tel

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Newcastle have won their last 7 Carabao Cup matches.
  • Tottenham have failed to win 4 of their last 5 away games in this competition.
  • In the last three meetings at St. James’ Park, Spurs have suffered defeats with an aggregate score of 2:12.

Prediction

Newcastle are rock-solid and formidable at home in the Carabao Cup, regularly outclassing top clubs. Meanwhile, Tottenham are inconsistent on the road and plagued by injuries, especially in midfield. A bet on a Newcastle victory looks like a smart play here.

Prediction on game Win Newcastle
Odds: 1.87
Comments
