Sporting vs Alverca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025

Sporting vs Alverca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sporting CP vs Alverca prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Sporting CP Sporting CP
Portuguese League Cup (Round Quarter Finals) 28 oct 2025, 16:15
- : -
Portugal,
Alverca Alverca
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.59
One of the upcoming Portuguese League Cup fixtures will take place on Tuesday at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, where local side Sporting will host Alverca. We offer a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Lisbon club enters the match as the clear favorite. During the offseason, Sporting lost their key striker Gyokeres, and although Suarez and Ioannidis have joined the squad, the gap has yet to be fully bridged. In the league, Sporting sits second with 22 points and is showing solid form in the Champions League, having already collected 6 points.

In their last league fixture, the team confidently dispatched Tondela with a 3-0 victory. Sporting's form is stable—four consecutive matches without defeat. On home turf, the Lions traditionally dominate, controlling possession and dictating the tempo. Facing a less formidable opponent provides an excellent opportunity to test out new signings and sharpen their attacking edge ahead of crucial fixtures this season.

Alverca, meanwhile, has only recently earned promotion to the top division and is still searching for consistency. The team currently sits 12th in the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone. Despite their newcomer status, Alverca occasionally puts in respectable performances, but their defense remains their Achilles' heel—16 goals conceded make that clear.

In recent rounds, Alverca has alternated between wins and losses. In their previous match, they suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat at home to Gil Vicente, underscoring the defense's vulnerability against more experienced opponents. The trip to Lisbon will be a real test of their resilience.

Probable lineups

  • Sporting: Silva, Fresneda, Diomandé, Gonçalo Inácio, Araujo, Hjulmand, Simoes, Catamo, Trincão, Gonçalves, Suarez
  • Alverca: Gomes, Naves, Gomes, Mepiyu, Tuazi, Abdulai, Amorim, Chisumba, Lincoln, Marezi, Figueiredo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the previous head-to-head, Alverca pulled off a shock 2-0 victory
  • Sporting is unbeaten in their last four matches
  • Alverca has won only two of their last five games

Prediction

Despite Alverca's sensational win in the previous encounter, this time Sporting looks much stronger and is ready for payback. On home soil, the Lisbon side should confidently outplay their opponent. Expect an open game and a convincing win for the hosts.

