Dailysports Predictions Football DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions Hertha vs Elversberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025

Hertha vs Elversberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Hertha Berlin vs Elversberg prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin
DFB-Pokal Germany (Round 2) 28 oct 2025, 13:30
- : -
Germany, Berlin, Olympiastadion
Elversberg Elversberg
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.56
One of the 1/16 finals of the German Cup will take place on Tuesday at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, where local side Hertha will host Elversberg. I’m backing a bet on goals in this matchup, given the visitors’ form and the home side’s defensive inconsistency.

Match preview

Hertha recently picked up a crucial victory over Düsseldorf, which helped stabilize their league position a bit. However, the German Cup presents a tough challenge for the Old Lady—none of their recent head-to-heads with Elversberg have gone Hertha’s way. The Berliners concede frequently and are far from solid at the back, as the stats confirm: they allow an average of one goal per game, and have kept a clean sheet in only 33% of their matches.

Nevertheless, Hertha do possess attacking firepower, which means they can always count on at least one goal. The team has won four of its last six games, and home advantage remains a factor they can rely on. This clash with Elversberg is not only a chance to advance to the next round, but also an opportunity to erase the painful memories of past defeats.

Elversberg have rightly earned a reputation as one of the most entertaining and effective teams in the 2. Bundesliga. In recent rounds, they thrashed the likes of Greuther Fürth (6-0) and Magdeburg (4-0), averaging nearly three goals per game. Their only loss in the last six matches came away at Bielefeld, but even that didn’t knock them off their stride. With a potent attack and growing self-confidence, Elversberg are a seriously dangerous cup opponent.

Elversberg have extra motivation against Hertha—over the last five meetings, they’ve claimed four wins, all by big margins. And they don’t just win—they often dominate, as the stats show. Their clinical finishing and intelligent positional play could cause plenty of problems for the Berlin defense.

Probable lineups

  • Hertha: T. Ernst, L. Gechter, T. Leistner, M. Dardai, M. Karbownik, K. Eichhorn, P. Seguin, M. Winkler, M. Cuisance, F. Reese, J. Schuler
  • Elversberg: N. Kristof, L. Gunther, F. Le Joncour, M. Rohr, F. Keidel, L. Poreba, A. Conde, T. Zimmerschied, F. Schmahl, L. Petkov, Y. Ebnoutalib

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Elversberg have won four of their last five matches against Hertha.
  • Hertha concede an average of one goal per game, Elversberg even less (0.83).
  • The last five head-to-head matches between these teams have averaged 4.6 goals per game.

Prediction

Both teams love to attack, and defense is certainly not their strong suit. Elversberg consistently find the net, and Hertha, backed by their home crowd, will be forced to push forward—backing “Over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.56.

