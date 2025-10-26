Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the German Cup Round of 16 clashes will light up Tuesday night at the Millerntor Stadion in Hamburg, where the local side St. Pauli will host Hoffenheim. Let’s break down a betting option with strong potential for success.

Match preview

St. Pauli made their Bundesliga return in 2024 and managed to hold their ground in the top flight, finishing fourteenth. However, the start of the current campaign has exposed old wounds—five straight defeats, including a 0-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Expectations were certainly higher after their triumphant comeback.

Their cup journey began shakily as well—a penalty shootout was all that separated them from a modest Eintracht Norderstedt. In matches like these, it’s not just motivation that matters, but also current form—and the hosts have some serious questions in that regard. With such instability, even home turf is unlikely to be a significant advantage.

Hoffenheim also endured a rough patch, but unlike their opponents, they have managed to steady the ship. Back-to-back league wins, including a 3-1 triumph over Heidenheim, signal real progress. Despite a modest previous season, the team is now showing a more balanced and cohesive game.

In the cup, Hoffenheim started with authority—thrashing Hansa 4-0 away from home, underlining both class and intent. Given their current momentum, the Sinsheimers have a strong chance to progress even on foreign soil. A comparison of both teams’ form also favors Hoffenheim.

Probable lineups

St. Pauli : Vasilj, Ritzka, Dzwigala, Smith, Oppe, Sinani, Fujita, Sands, Pyrka, Pereira Lage, Cars

: Vasilj, Ritzka, Dzwigala, Smith, Oppe, Sinani, Fujita, Sands, Pyrka, Pereira Lage, Cars Hoffenheim: Baumann, Bernardo, Haidari, Granach, Coufal, Toure, Avdullahu, Burger, Kramaric, Asllani, Lemperle

Match facts and head-to-head

St. Pauli have lost five consecutive matches.

Hoffenheim have won their last two games.

Last season, St. Pauli claimed two victories, but just a few days ago Hoffenheim exacted revenge with a 3-0 win.

Prediction

Despite playing away, Hoffenheim look the superior side based on current form and quality. St. Pauli are in crisis, and it’s up to the more seasoned visitors to capitalize. Prediction: Hoffenheim to win with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.82.