One of the German Cup round of 32 clashes will take place on Tuesday at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, where the local Borussia will host Karlsruher. Let’s take a closer look at the prospects for a high-scoring game here, considering both teams’ current form and statistical trends.

Match preview

Borussia Mönchengladbach are going through a rough patch, winless in eight consecutive games. A managerial change hasn’t had an immediate impact, and the team continues to drop points in the Bundesliga, struggling to create much going forward. Their latest 0-3 defeat to Bayern only underlined the depth of the crisis.

Still, the Cup offers a chance for the hosts to redeem themselves in front of their fans. Facing a second-division opponent is an opportunity to break the winless run, though current form leaves plenty of doubts. Borussia will likely rely on individual brilliance rather than cohesive team play.

Karlsruher are looking solid in the middle of the 2. Bundesliga table, consistently picking up points. Their 4-1 win over Greuther Fürth last time out showcased their attacking mindset and confidence—factors that could prove decisive against a shaky Gladbach side on the road.

In the cup, Karlsruher breezed past their opening opponent, thrashing Meuselwitz 5-0 away, but now face a much tougher test. Given Borussia’s current form, the visitors will be eager to exploit any defensive frailties. This has all the makings of a high-scoring affair, especially if Karlsruher manage to strike first.

Probable lineups

Borussia Mönchengladbach : Nicolas, Dicks, Friedrich, Elvedi, Scally, Kastrop, Engelhardt, Zander, Reitz, Neuhaus, Tabaković

: Nicolas, Dicks, Friedrich, Elvedi, Scally, Kastrop, Engelhardt, Zander, Reitz, Neuhaus, Tabaković Karlsruher: Bernat, Beifus, Kobyl, Rapp, Herold, Wanitzek, Burnic, Egloff, Pedrosa, Förster, Schleusener

Match facts and head-to-head

Borussia Mönchengladbach are winless in their last eight matches.

Karlsruher games average 3.0 goals per match.

In the last five head-to-heads, Borussia have won three times, Karlsruher have won once.

Prediction

Gladbach’s form is far from convincing, but they remain favorites for this tie. Karlsruher have the attacking quality to capitalize on any mistakes. Expect goals in this one—our pick is “Over 2.5 total goals.”