One of the League Cup round of 16 clashes is set for Tuesday at Blundell Park in Cleethorpes, where local side Grimsby Town will host London’s Brentford. Let’s take a closer look at this match-up, weighing the difference in quality and experience between the two teams when making our prediction.

Match preview

Grimsby continue to stun in this season’s Carabao Cup, having battled through several rounds—including a sensational upset over Manchester United. However, their League Two campaign has been inconsistent: a win over Gillingham was quickly followed by defeat to Crewe. Still, the Mariners are playing with plenty of fight and aren’t intimidated by any opponent, especially at home.

Yet, recent weeks have seen a dip in form, which could dent the team’s confidence. The level of opposition in the cup keeps rising, and now they face another Premier League side—a true test of their mettle. Even with home motivation, sustaining the intensity for a full 90 minutes will be a huge challenge.

Brentford, meanwhile, have maintained their Premier League quality despite losing key players. Wins over West Ham and Liverpool following the international break signaled that the Bees are back on track. In the League Cup, Brentford typically rotate their squad, but even their second string is well-drilled and boasts plenty of talent.

The Bees navigated tough earlier rounds, overcoming Bournemouth and edging past Aston Villa on penalties. This underlines the depth and resilience of their squad and their intent to go deep in the competition. Now, Brentford have a great opportunity to build on their momentum and book a quarter-final spot without drama.

Probable lineups

Grimsby : Pyem, Staunton, McJannet, Warren, Rodgers, Vernam, MacEachran, Khoury, Green, Nwogu, Kabaia

: Pyem, Staunton, McJannet, Warren, Rodgers, Vernam, MacEachran, Khoury, Green, Nwogu, Kabaia Brentford: Valdimarsson, Arthur, van den Berg, Ajer, Henry, Milambo, Janelt, Onyeka, Hickey, Carvalho, Ouattara

Match facts and head-to-head

Grimsby have won 5 of their last 9 matches.

Brentford are on a 2-match winning streak, including a victory over Liverpool.

Brentford have won all three of the last head-to-head meetings (2008-2009).

Prediction

Grimsby have already exceeded all expectations in this year’s competition, but another miracle against Premier League opposition looks unlikely. Even with a rotated lineup, Brentford should have more than enough to secure a comfortable win.