One of the League Cup Round of 16 clashes will take place on Tuesday at Adams Park in High Wycombe, where the local Wycombe Wanderers host London side Fulham. Let's break down the match outcome and betting perspective, keeping in mind the clear difference in quality between these two teams.

Match preview

Last season, Wycombe came close to promotion to the Championship but fell short in the playoff final. Now competing in League One, the team faces some inconsistencies, alternating wins with losses, though their latest performance against Huddersfield (3-0) inspires optimism. In the League Cup, Wycombe have already advanced through several rounds, knocking out Leyton Orient, Bromley (on penalties), and Wigan, showing their strong motivation for this tournament.

Despite their league struggles, Wycombe always look to play with aggression and energy at home. Given the cup nature of this fixture, the hosts might try to take the initiative and create chances in front of goal. However, facing a side of Fulham's caliber, their defense could struggle to withstand the pressure.

Fulham are going through a rough patch—four straight defeats in the Premier League have thrown the team off balance. Still, the squad's overall quality remains high, and the League Cup could be the perfect stage to reset their season. In the previous rounds, the Londoners comfortably dispatched Bristol City and narrowly edged Cambridge, a testament to their professional approach even against lesser-known opponents.

This is a prime opportunity for Fulham to restore confidence and display their class against a third-tier side. Despite recent setbacks, the stats and squad depth heavily favor the visitors. With proper discipline and execution, Fulham should progress to the next round smoothly and without drama.

Probable lineups

Wycombe : Norris, Haghalskjær, Casey, Beck, Tilley, Abbott, Boyd-Mance, Vestergaard, Huggins, McNeilly, Fink

: Norris, Haghalskjær, Casey, Beck, Tilley, Abbott, Boyd-Mance, Vestergaard, Huggins, McNeilly, Fink Fulham: Lecomte, Robinson, Cuenca, Diop, Castagne, Reed, Cairney, de Macedo, Smith Rowe, Traoré, Jiménez

Match facts and head-to-head

Wycombe have won 5 of their last 9 matches.

Fulham have lost four consecutive Premier League fixtures.

In cup head-to-heads, Fulham have won three times, with Wycombe winning just once.

Prediction

Fulham are desperate for a reset, and a match against League One opposition is the perfect chance to break out of their slump. With a clear gap in class and experience, the visitors should claim a confident victory.