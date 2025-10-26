Prediction on game AC Milan wont lose Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Serie A’s Matchday 9 will take place on Tuesday at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, where hosts Atalanta welcome Milan. Both sides are currently in the European qualification zone and have their eyes set on ambitious goals, but their seasons have gotten off to very different starts. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds of success.

Match preview

Atalanta remain the only unbeaten team in Serie A this season, but they also lead the league in draws. The Bergamaschi are struggling to secure all three points, with six out of eight matches ending level, and their last win dating back to early September. Their attacking play has been underwhelming—just two goals scored since the start of October.

Finishing woes are compounded by the inconsistency of their forwards—neither Krstovic nor Scamacca has managed to deliver steady performances. Even with Lookman back in the lineup, capable of adding attacking flair, the team clearly lacks cutting edge up front. However, Atalanta did manage to beat Milan twice last season, which could serve as a psychological boost going into this encounter.

Milan relinquished their top spot in the standings after a surprising slip-up against underdog Pisa—settling for a draw at San Siro. Despite that, the Rossoneri remain title contenders and are on a solid unbeaten run. Allegri’s return has brought much-needed stability, and key players like Leão are hitting their stride.

The Rossoneri squad has been weakened by injuries, but even with rotation, the team is capable of grinding out results. A demanding run of fixtures against direct rivals lies ahead, and the trip to Bergamo will be a crucial test. A win here could restore not only points, but also confidence ahead of the looming derby with Inter.

Probable lineups

Atalanta : Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Hien, Ahanor, Bellanova, Ederson, De Roon, Zalewski, De Ketelaere, Lookman, Scamacca

: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Hien, Ahanor, Bellanova, Ederson, De Roon, Zalewski, De Ketelaere, Lookman, Scamacca Milan: Maignan, Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Bartesaghi, Nkunku, Leao

Match facts and head-to-head

Atalanta have drawn each of their last five Serie A matches.

Milan have lost four of their last five meetings with Atalanta.

Since the start of October, Atalanta have scored only two league goals.

Prediction

This is shaping up to be a tense and hard-fought contest, but Milan’s current form and squad depth give them the edge. Despite some inconsistencies, Allegri’s side look better equipped for this type of game, and the visitors have a strong chance of edging out a narrow victory.