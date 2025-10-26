Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's Matchday 9 will take place on Tuesday at the Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce, where the local side Lecce will host the reigning national champions, Napoli. This clash promises to be a true test for the hosts, who are fighting for survival, and a crucial step for the visitors in their pursuit of the top spot. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter, which comes with solid winning odds.

Match preview

Lecce continue to struggle in the new Serie A season. The team has suffered defeats in most of their recent games, and their only league win so far remains a rare exception. Things aren’t much better at home—just two points and three goals scored in four matches at their own ground.

Their latest loss against Udinese once again exposed familiar issues—a vulnerable defense and poor finishing. Despite a brief spell of three matches without defeat, the team has slipped back into negative results. Facing one of the season’s favorites, Lecce are clear underdogs.

Napoli have confidently reclaimed top spot in the table after an impressive weekend victory over Inter. Despite injuries and setbacks in the Champions League, the team remains focused and is capable of picking up crucial points even with a less-than-optimal lineup. The win against a direct rival provided a vital emotional boost.

However, Napoli still have significant squad gaps, including injuries to key players. Even so, the Neapolitans have shown they can beat the leaders and control games with authority. Against an inconsistent Lecce side, Napoli will be aiming to secure three points with minimal energy expenditure.

Probable lineups

Lecce : Falcone, Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo, Coulibaly, Ramadani, Berisha, Pierotti, Stulic, Morente

: Falcone, Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo, Coulibaly, Ramadani, Berisha, Pierotti, Stulic, Morente Napoli: Milinkovic-Savic, Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Jesus, Spinazzola, Gilmour, Politano, Anguissa, McTominay, Neres, Lucca

Match facts and head-to-head

Lecce have lost all of their last five home matches against Napoli.

Napoli have not lost a Serie A home game since December of last year.

Lecce have collected just two points from four home matches this season.

Prediction

The visitors hold a clear advantage in both quality and form, and combined with Lecce’s poor home record, this makes Napoli the favorites for the match. Expect a convincing win for Napoli with a comfortable margin.