ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025

Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lecce vs SSC Napoli prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Lecce Lecce
Serie A Italy (Round 9) 28 oct 2025, 13:30
- : -
Italy, Lecce, Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's Matchday 9 will take place on Tuesday at the Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce, where the local side Lecce will host the reigning national champions, Napoli. This clash promises to be a true test for the hosts, who are fighting for survival, and a crucial step for the visitors in their pursuit of the top spot. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter, which comes with solid winning odds.

Match preview

Lecce continue to struggle in the new Serie A season. The team has suffered defeats in most of their recent games, and their only league win so far remains a rare exception. Things aren’t much better at home—just two points and three goals scored in four matches at their own ground.

Their latest loss against Udinese once again exposed familiar issues—a vulnerable defense and poor finishing. Despite a brief spell of three matches without defeat, the team has slipped back into negative results. Facing one of the season’s favorites, Lecce are clear underdogs.

Napoli have confidently reclaimed top spot in the table after an impressive weekend victory over Inter. Despite injuries and setbacks in the Champions League, the team remains focused and is capable of picking up crucial points even with a less-than-optimal lineup. The win against a direct rival provided a vital emotional boost.

However, Napoli still have significant squad gaps, including injuries to key players. Even so, the Neapolitans have shown they can beat the leaders and control games with authority. Against an inconsistent Lecce side, Napoli will be aiming to secure three points with minimal energy expenditure.

Probable lineups

  • Lecce: Falcone, Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo, Coulibaly, Ramadani, Berisha, Pierotti, Stulic, Morente
  • Napoli: Milinkovic-Savic, Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Jesus, Spinazzola, Gilmour, Politano, Anguissa, McTominay, Neres, Lucca

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lecce have lost all of their last five home matches against Napoli.
  • Napoli have not lost a Serie A home game since December of last year.
  • Lecce have collected just two points from four home matches this season.

Prediction

The visitors hold a clear advantage in both quality and form, and combined with Lecce’s poor home record, this makes Napoli the favorites for the match. Expect a convincing win for Napoli with a comfortable margin.

Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lyon vs Strasbourg prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 15:45 Lyon vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Lyon Odds: 2.55 Strasbourg Recommended Melbet
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy Today, 15:45 Lazio vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.9 Juventus Bet now 1xBet
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy Today, 15:45 Lazio vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 26 October 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.63 Juventus Bet now 1xBet
Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alaves prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Rayo Vallecano — Deportivo Alaves Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 26 October 2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.5 Deportivo Alaves Recommended 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 27 oct 2025, 04:00 Macarthur vs Adelaide United prediction and H2H – 27 October 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.44 Adelaide United Bet now 1xBet
Samsunspor vs Rizespor prediction Super Lig Turkey 27 oct 2025, 13:00 Samsunspor vs Rizespor: Will Samsunspor Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Samsunspor Odds: 1.9 Rizespor Bet now Mostbet
Gaziantep FK vs Fenerbahce prediction Super Lig Turkey 27 oct 2025, 13:00 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for Third Place in the Süper Lig? Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.69 Fenerbahce Recommended 1xBet
Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina 27 oct 2025, 15:00 Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 27, 2025 Barracas Central Odds: 1.55 Boca Juniors Bet now Mostbet
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 27 oct 2025, 16:00 Betis vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 27, 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.63 Atletico Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 27 oct 2025, 16:00 Real Betis — Atletico Madrid Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.55 Atletico Madrid Recommended Melbet
Moreirense vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 27 oct 2025, 16:15 Moreirense — Porto Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025 Moreirense Odds: 1.8 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
FC Heidenheim vs Hamburger SV prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Heidenheim — Hamburger Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 28 October 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.58 Hamburger SV Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores