ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Betis vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 27, 2025

Betis vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 27, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Real Betis Real Betis
LaLiga Spain (Round 10) 27 oct 2025, 16:00
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio de La Cartuja
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 10 will take place on Monday at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, where local side Betis will host Atletico Madrid. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance for success.

Match preview

Betis are having a consistent season, sharing points with direct rivals in the race for a top-four finish. Recently, the “Beticos” have hit a good run of form, going unbeaten in eight consecutive matches across all competitions. In their latest La Liga outing, the Seville side earned a dramatic 2-2 away draw against Villarreal, scoring a last-gasp equalizer in the 90+4th minute.

The team looks especially confident at their temporary home ground—three wins and a draw from four La Liga matches. Despite some squad absences, the hosts are playing organized football, maintaining a solid balance between defense and attack. However, their backline sometimes struggles under pressure, particularly against teams with an aggressive pressing style, which could be a concern against Atletico.

The “Colchoneros” launched their campaign strongly, remaining unbeaten for a long stretch and currently sitting fifth in the table. Last weekend, the capital club edged Osasuna 1-0 at home. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Diego Simeone’s side suffered a painful 0-4 defeat to Arsenal.

Nevertheless, their league form remains stable: four wins, four draws, and just one defeat so far. Away matches have been problematic for Atletico—they are still winless on the road with three draws and one loss. Still, in terms of overall quality, the team remains the favorite: they create plenty of chances and consistently find the net, making them a dangerous opponent for any club.

Probable lineups

  • Betis: Valles, Ruibal, Bartra, Gomez, Rodriguez, Altamira, Deossa, Antony, Lo Celso, Riquelme, Bakambu
  • Atletico: Oblak, Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Hancko, Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Sorloth

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Atletico have yet to win an away match in La Liga this season.
  • Betis have scored in every home league game.
  • The “both teams to score” bet landed in two of the last three head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Both teams are in a similar position in the standings, but Atletico have the edge in overall quality of play. Despite their struggles away from home, the visitors boast a stronger squad and are highly motivated to consolidate their place in the Champions League zone.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Mallorca vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 26 oct 2025, 09:00 Mallorca vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.9 Levante Recommended Melbet
Lille vs Metz prediction Ligue 1 France 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Lille vs Metz: Can Metz Claim Their First Win in Ligue 1? Lille Odds: 1.69 Metz Bet now 1xBet
Verona vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Verona vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.61 Cagliari Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Burnley: Can Wolves Secure Their First Premier League Win of the Season? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.5 Burnley Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Will City Extend Their Winning Streak? Aston Villa Odds: 1.89 Manchester City Bet now Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.7 Nottingham Forest Bet now Melbet
Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.7 Manchester City Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 26 October 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.66 Crystal Palace Bet now Mostbet
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 26, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.63 Crystal Palace Bet now 1xBet
Sassuolo vs Roma prediction Serie A Italy 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Sassuolo vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 26 October 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 1.9 Roma Recommended Melbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 oct 2025, 10:30 Bayer vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 26 October 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.75 Freiburg Bet now Melbet
Abia Warriors vs Barau prediction NPFL Nigeria 26 oct 2025, 11:00 Nigeria Premier League: Abia Warriors vs Barau Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Abia Warriors Odds: 1.4 Barau Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores