One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 10 will take place on Monday at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, where local side Betis will host Atletico Madrid. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance for success.

Match preview

Betis are having a consistent season, sharing points with direct rivals in the race for a top-four finish. Recently, the “Beticos” have hit a good run of form, going unbeaten in eight consecutive matches across all competitions. In their latest La Liga outing, the Seville side earned a dramatic 2-2 away draw against Villarreal, scoring a last-gasp equalizer in the 90+4th minute.

The team looks especially confident at their temporary home ground—three wins and a draw from four La Liga matches. Despite some squad absences, the hosts are playing organized football, maintaining a solid balance between defense and attack. However, their backline sometimes struggles under pressure, particularly against teams with an aggressive pressing style, which could be a concern against Atletico.

The “Colchoneros” launched their campaign strongly, remaining unbeaten for a long stretch and currently sitting fifth in the table. Last weekend, the capital club edged Osasuna 1-0 at home. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Diego Simeone’s side suffered a painful 0-4 defeat to Arsenal.

Nevertheless, their league form remains stable: four wins, four draws, and just one defeat so far. Away matches have been problematic for Atletico—they are still winless on the road with three draws and one loss. Still, in terms of overall quality, the team remains the favorite: they create plenty of chances and consistently find the net, making them a dangerous opponent for any club.

Probable lineups

Betis : Valles, Ruibal, Bartra, Gomez, Rodriguez, Altamira, Deossa, Antony, Lo Celso, Riquelme, Bakambu

: Valles, Ruibal, Bartra, Gomez, Rodriguez, Altamira, Deossa, Antony, Lo Celso, Riquelme, Bakambu Atletico: Oblak, Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Hancko, Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Sorloth

Match facts and head-to-head

Atletico have yet to win an away match in La Liga this season.

Betis have scored in every home league game.

The “both teams to score” bet landed in two of the last three head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Both teams are in a similar position in the standings, but Atletico have the edge in overall quality of play. Despite their struggles away from home, the visitors boast a stronger squad and are highly motivated to consolidate their place in the Champions League zone.