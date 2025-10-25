Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.61 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's eighth round will take place on Sunday at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, where the local side Verona will host visitors from Sardinia — Cagliari. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The hosts continue to struggle in Serie A: in the previous round, the team failed to break through Pisa's defense and settled for a goalless draw — 0-0. This marks their seventh consecutive league match without a win and their fifth goalless outing, underscoring a real crisis in attack. Verona are particularly poor at home — nine games without a victory, and they haven't managed to score more than one goal at home for 16 matches in a row.

Defensive woes are also an issue — despite the clean sheet last round, it was only the second time in 13 games they kept their net untouched. The absence of several key players only worsens the situation, and given their lackluster results, the team risks getting stuck near the relegation zone for the long haul.

The visitors are also going through a patchy period: in the previous round, Cagliari lost at home to Bologna, 0-2. That was their third defeat of the season, although their previous losses came only against heavyweights — Inter and Napoli. Still, defensive stability is lacking — they've kept a clean sheet in just one out of seven matches so far.

On the road, Cagliari remain inconsistent: they've lost 7 of their last 13 away games and rarely find the back of the net. In only two away matches over a lengthy period have the Sardinians managed to score more than one goal, highlighting their lack of attacking firepower away from home.

Probable lineups

Verona : Montipò, Nunez, Nelsson, Valentini, Cham, Serdar, Berned, Gagliardini, Frese, Orban, Giovane

: Montipò, Nunez, Nelsson, Valentini, Cham, Serdar, Berned, Gagliardini, Frese, Orban, Giovane Cagliari: Caprile, Obert, Mina, Luperto, Zappa, Palestra, Prati, Folorunsho, Adopo, Felici, Esposito

Match facts and H2H

In 8 of Verona's last 9 home Serie A games, no more than two goals were scored.

Cagliari have failed to win 11 of their last 13 away league fixtures.

In their last four head-to-head meetings in Verona, the two teams have never scored more than two goals combined.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling in attack and rarely treat fans to high-scoring games. Verona are chronically poor at home, while Cagliari hardly ever score on the road. Considering current form and their head-to-head history, the best bet is on 'Under 2.5 goals' at odds of 1.61.