Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Everton vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 26 October 2025

Everton vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 26 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Everton vs Tottenham prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Everton Everton
English Premier League (Round 9) 26 oct 2025, 12:30
- : -
England, Hill Dickinson Stadium
Tottenham Tottenham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
One of the fixtures of Premier League Matchday 9 will take place this Sunday at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, where Everton will host London’s Tottenham. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

The Merseysiders failed to spring a surprise away at Manchester City, suffering a comprehensive 0-2 defeat. Nevertheless, the team remains mid-table and continues to show decent football, especially on home turf. At Hill Dickinson, Everton are unbeaten in six straight Premier League matches, a testament to their stability and organization.

The club excels in positional defense, rarely allowing opponents much freedom and punishing on the counter. While recent results haven’t been stellar, there’s a clear structure to their play and new attacking partnerships are emerging. It’s also worth noting that Everton haven’t lost at home to Tottenham for quite some time.

Spurs, on the other hand, couldn’t hold onto their lead and fell 1-2 at home to Aston Villa, suffering their second league defeat. The team is sliding down the table, losing confidence amid ongoing squad issues. Four matches in a row now, Tottenham have failed to win the first half, which has shaped the narrative of their games.

One bright spot is their away form — Tottenham are unbeaten on the road in their last four league fixtures. However, the loss of key players and poor finishing in recent matches make this trip to Hill Dickinson particularly daunting. The attack is stuttering and the defense struggles under pressure, especially late on.

Probable lineups

  • Everton: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz, Ndiaye, Beto
  • Tottenham: Vicario, Danso, Spence, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Odobert, Simons, Tel

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Everton are unbeaten against Tottenham at home in six consecutive matches (one win and five draws).
  • In seven of Everton’s last ten Premier League games, there have been no more than two goals scored.
  • Tottenham have failed to win the first half in six straight league matches.

Prediction

Everton look the better side thanks to their consistency at home and strong record against the Londoners on Merseyside. Tottenham are dropping points, weakened by injuries and lacking attacking stability, so the logical bet here is “Everton to win with a (0) handicap” at odds of 1.77.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.77
Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
