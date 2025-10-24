Prediction on game Win Bournemouth Odds: 1.7 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Premier League Matchweek 9 will take place on Sunday, October 26, at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, where the home side Bournemouth hosts Nottingham Forest. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash that offers solid chances for success.

Match preview

Andoni Iraola’s men are showing impressive consistency, having lost just once since the start of the campaign. The Cherries are on a seven-match unbeaten run, and have not tasted defeat at home in five consecutive rounds, consistently delighting their fans with solid defensive displays. In their last outing, Bournemouth played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace, conceding a heartbreaking penalty in the dying seconds.

Thanks to their well-organized defense and confident home performances, the team sits among the league leaders. The first halves at the Vitality Stadium have been especially important — Bournemouth have kept a clean sheet before halftime in five straight home games. This is a significant advantage against a struggling Nottingham Forest side.

The visitors are in freefall — three consecutive defeats without scoring have plunged them into the relegation zone. Following a heavy 0-3 home loss to Chelsea, the management decided to make a coaching change: Ange Postecoglou departed, with Sean Dyche taking over. However, immediate improvements shouldn’t be expected — rebuilding will take time, and player motivation has clearly dipped.

It’s also worth noting that Nottingham Forest haven’t won in seven straight matches and have struggled away from home — two draws and two defeats in their last four on the road. Their attacking woes are glaring: the team has failed to score in five of their last six fixtures and have the league’s worst offensive record. Against a confident Bournemouth, these numbers are alarming for Forest fans.

Probable lineups

Bournemouth : Petrovic, Diakite, Senesi, Truffer, Jimenez, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Semenyo, Kluivert, Krupi

: Petrovic, Diakite, Senesi, Truffer, Jimenez, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Semenyo, Kluivert, Krupi Nottingham Forest: Sels, Zinchenko, Murillo, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams, Luis, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Anderson, Awoniyi

Match facts and head-to-head

Bournemouth have never lost to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League — 3 wins and 3 draws.

Nottingham Forest have lost their last three league games by an aggregate score of 0-8.

Bournemouth have conceded just two goals in their last five Premier League home matches.

Prediction

Bournemouth are in great form, especially at home, where they consistently win and concede very few. Nottingham Forest are in a slump, undergoing a managerial change, and look toothless in attack. Considering the head-to-head stats and current form, the choice is clear — Bournemouth to win at odds of 1.70.