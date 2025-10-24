ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Bournemouth Bournemouth
English Premier League (Round 9) 26 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Bournemouth, Vitality Stadium
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Bournemouth
Odds: 1.7
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Premier League Matchweek 9 will take place on Sunday, October 26, at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, where the home side Bournemouth hosts Nottingham Forest. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash that offers solid chances for success.

Match preview

Andoni Iraola’s men are showing impressive consistency, having lost just once since the start of the campaign. The Cherries are on a seven-match unbeaten run, and have not tasted defeat at home in five consecutive rounds, consistently delighting their fans with solid defensive displays. In their last outing, Bournemouth played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace, conceding a heartbreaking penalty in the dying seconds.

Thanks to their well-organized defense and confident home performances, the team sits among the league leaders. The first halves at the Vitality Stadium have been especially important — Bournemouth have kept a clean sheet before halftime in five straight home games. This is a significant advantage against a struggling Nottingham Forest side.

The visitors are in freefall — three consecutive defeats without scoring have plunged them into the relegation zone. Following a heavy 0-3 home loss to Chelsea, the management decided to make a coaching change: Ange Postecoglou departed, with Sean Dyche taking over. However, immediate improvements shouldn’t be expected — rebuilding will take time, and player motivation has clearly dipped.

It’s also worth noting that Nottingham Forest haven’t won in seven straight matches and have struggled away from home — two draws and two defeats in their last four on the road. Their attacking woes are glaring: the team has failed to score in five of their last six fixtures and have the league’s worst offensive record. Against a confident Bournemouth, these numbers are alarming for Forest fans.

Probable lineups

  • Bournemouth: Petrovic, Diakite, Senesi, Truffer, Jimenez, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Semenyo, Kluivert, Krupi
  • Nottingham Forest: Sels, Zinchenko, Murillo, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams, Luis, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Anderson, Awoniyi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bournemouth have never lost to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League — 3 wins and 3 draws.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost their last three league games by an aggregate score of 0-8.
  • Bournemouth have conceded just two goals in their last five Premier League home matches.

Prediction

Bournemouth are in great form, especially at home, where they consistently win and concede very few. Nottingham Forest are in a slump, undergoing a managerial change, and look toothless in attack. Considering the head-to-head stats and current form, the choice is clear — Bournemouth to win at odds of 1.70.

Prediction on game Win Bournemouth
Odds: 1.7
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Girona vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 25 oct 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Real Oviedo: Can Girona Secure Their Second Win of the Season? Girona Odds: 1.8 Real Oviedo Recommended 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.8 Como Bet now Melbet
Kano Pillars vs Niger Tornadoes prediction NPFL Nigeria 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Nigeria Premier League: Kano Pillars vs Niger Tornadoes Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Kano Pillars Odds: 2.01 Niger Tornadoes Bet now 1xBet
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Brest vs PSG: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brest Odds: 1.59 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 12:00 Napoli vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.82 Inter Bet now Mostbet
Athletic Club vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 25 oct 2025, 12:30 Athletic vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 October 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.65 Getafe Bet now Mostbet
Manchester United vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 12:30 Manchester United vs Brighton: Who Will Extend Their Impressive Run? Manchester United Odds: 1.51 Brighton Recommended Melbet
Manchester United vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 12:30 Manchester United vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.64 Brighton Bet now Mostbet
Brentford vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 15:00 Brentford vs Liverpool: Can Liverpool End Their Poor Premier League Run? Brentford Odds: 1.53 Liverpool Bet now 1xBet
Brentford vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 15:00 Brentford vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.76 Liverpool Recommended 1xBet
Mallorca vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 26 oct 2025, 09:00 Mallorca vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.9 Levante Bet now Melbet
Wolverhampton vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 26 oct 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Burnley: Can Wolves Secure Their First Premier League Win of the Season? Wolverhampton Odds: 1 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores