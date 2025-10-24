ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction Photo: footballtoday.com / Author unknown
Aston Villa Aston Villa
English Premier League (Round 9) 26 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
Manchester City Manchester City
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of Premier League matchweek 9 will take place this Sunday at Villa Park in Birmingham, where Aston Villa host Manchester City. I’m backing a high-scoring affair here, with strong value on the over market.

Match preview

The Birmingham side have hit an impressive run of form, coming into this clash with one of the giants unbeaten in their last five league outings. Most notably, their away win over Tottenham showcased grit, discipline, and clinical finishing to claim all three points. On home soil, Villa have been almost untouchable — losing just once in their previous 22 Premier League matches at Villa Park.

Going forward, Villa play pragmatic but effective football — scoring at least once in most of their games. Defensively, they’ve also shown admirable consistency, making them a tough nut to crack for any top side, especially at home. Given their current form, they are more than capable of causing problems for the favourites.

The Citizens are confidently among the league leaders, having already leapfrogged Liverpool to close in on top spot. City are unbeaten across all competitions in their last nine matches. This run includes victories over Napoli, Manchester United, Everton, and Villarreal, while a draw away at Arsenal only underlines their current status.

City’s attacking arsenal is packed with game-changers who make the difference week in, week out. Despite their star-studded lineup, they have encountered some turbulence on the road, but their defensive solidity remains — six clean sheets in eight away matches. Facing Villa will be a genuine test, but with their quality, the Mancunians will look to dictate the tempo from the opening whistle.

Probable lineups

  • Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Digne, Cash, Torres, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Malen, Gessan
  • Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Ake, O’Riley, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Doku, Savio, Foden, Haaland

Match facts and head-to-head

  • At least three goals have been scored in 7 of the last 9 Premier League meetings between these sides
  • Aston Villa have lost just one of their last 22 home league matches
  • Manchester City are unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 Premier League fixtures

Prediction

Both sides are in terrific form and boast impressive attacking efficiency. Aston Villa are especially dangerous at home, where they consistently find the net with confidence. Manchester City, for their part, never sit back and maintain a high goals-per-game average. All signs point to a goal-fest at Villa Park. My pick: over 2.5 goals at 1.70.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Girona vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 25 oct 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Real Oviedo: Can Girona Secure Their Second Win of the Season? Girona Odds: 1.8 Real Oviedo Recommended 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.8 Como Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 25 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 RB Leipzig Bet now Melbet
Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 10:00 Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.66 Sunderland Recommended Melbet
Espanyol vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 25 oct 2025, 10:15 Espanyol vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.7 Elche Bet now 1xBet
Kano Pillars vs Niger Tornadoes prediction NPFL Nigeria 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Nigeria Premier League: Kano Pillars vs Niger Tornadoes Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Kano Pillars Odds: 2.01 Niger Tornadoes Bet now 1xBet
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Brest vs PSG: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brest Odds: 1.59 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended Mostbet
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Brest vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Brest Odds: 1.75 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 12:00 Napoli vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.82 Inter Bet now Mostbet
Athletic Club vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 25 oct 2025, 12:30 Athletic vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 October 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.65 Getafe Recommended Mostbet
Manchester United vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 12:30 Manchester United vs Brighton: Who Will Extend Their Impressive Run? Manchester United Odds: 1.51 Brighton Bet now Melbet
Manchester United vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 12:30 Manchester United vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.64 Brighton Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores