One of the headline fixtures of Premier League matchweek 9 will take place this Sunday at Villa Park in Birmingham, where Aston Villa host Manchester City. I’m backing a high-scoring affair here, with strong value on the over market.

Match preview

The Birmingham side have hit an impressive run of form, coming into this clash with one of the giants unbeaten in their last five league outings. Most notably, their away win over Tottenham showcased grit, discipline, and clinical finishing to claim all three points. On home soil, Villa have been almost untouchable — losing just once in their previous 22 Premier League matches at Villa Park.

Going forward, Villa play pragmatic but effective football — scoring at least once in most of their games. Defensively, they’ve also shown admirable consistency, making them a tough nut to crack for any top side, especially at home. Given their current form, they are more than capable of causing problems for the favourites.

The Citizens are confidently among the league leaders, having already leapfrogged Liverpool to close in on top spot. City are unbeaten across all competitions in their last nine matches. This run includes victories over Napoli, Manchester United, Everton, and Villarreal, while a draw away at Arsenal only underlines their current status.

City’s attacking arsenal is packed with game-changers who make the difference week in, week out. Despite their star-studded lineup, they have encountered some turbulence on the road, but their defensive solidity remains — six clean sheets in eight away matches. Facing Villa will be a genuine test, but with their quality, the Mancunians will look to dictate the tempo from the opening whistle.

Probable lineups

Aston Villa : Martinez, Konsa, Digne, Cash, Torres, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Malen, Gessan

: Martinez, Konsa, Digne, Cash, Torres, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Malen, Gessan Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Ake, O’Riley, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Doku, Savio, Foden, Haaland

Match facts and head-to-head

At least three goals have been scored in 7 of the last 9 Premier League meetings between these sides

Aston Villa have lost just one of their last 22 home league matches

Manchester City are unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 Premier League fixtures

Prediction

Both sides are in terrific form and boast impressive attacking efficiency. Aston Villa are especially dangerous at home, where they consistently find the net with confidence. Manchester City, for their part, never sit back and maintain a high goals-per-game average. All signs point to a goal-fest at Villa Park. My pick: over 2.5 goals at 1.70.