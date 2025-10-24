ES ES FR FR
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 26 October 2025

English Premier League (Round 9) 26 oct 2025, 10:00
England, London, Emirates Stadium
One of the fixtures of Premier League Matchday 9 takes place this Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in London, where the local side Arsenal will host Crystal Palace. Here’s a bet suggestion on the outcome of this London derby with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Arsenal continue their confident march through the league campaign and remain leaders in the table. The win over Fulham last round marked a third consecutive victory for the Gunners, once again keeping a clean sheet. A solid defense has been key: just 3 goals conceded in 8 matches.

At home, Mikel Arteta’s side consistently collect points, suffering only one defeat in their last ten outings at the Emirates. However, it’s worth noting that big wins are rare — most victories come by a narrow margin. This could play a role in what promises to be a close battle against an opponent that knows how to hold its ground.

The visitors from south London are in good form themselves and show plenty of grit in tough encounters. Despite a loss to Everton, Crystal Palace quickly bounced back with a high-scoring draw against Bournemouth, thanks to a hat-trick from Mateta. Palace currently sit eighth, just two points off the top four.

The team’s main asset is their ability to fight until the final whistle, refusing to give up even in seemingly hopeless situations. In 13 of their last 14 Premier League matches, Palace have not lost by more than one goal. This makes a bet on the visitors with a positive handicap especially attractive.

Probable line-ups

  • Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Magalhães, Saliba, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Trossard, Gyökeres, Saka
  • Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Pino, Sarr, Mateta

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last 14 Premier League meetings, Arsenal have won by more than one goal only five times.
  • Crystal Palace have avoided losing by more than one goal in 13 of their last 14 league matches.
  • Arsenal have won just 3 of their last 13 Premier League games by a margin of two goals or more.

Prediction

Despite being favorites, Arsenal are unlikely to have an easy ride against a well-organized and physically strong opponent. Crystal Palace rarely get thrashed and almost always fight until the final whistle. In this context, backing "Crystal Palace to win with a +1.5 handicap" at 1.66 looks like the optimal choice.

