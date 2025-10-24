Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Serie A’s Matchday 8 unfolds this Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where Lazio welcome Juventus from Turin. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this high-stakes showdown, offering solid value for punters.

Match preview

The Romans couldn’t snatch all three points in their away fixture against Atalanta, settling for a goalless draw. Lazio’s struggles in front of goal continue—this was the fourth time this season they failed to find the net. Over their last ten Serie A fixtures, the Biancocelesti have managed just two wins, which is reflected in their 12th place standing.

However, at home Lazio remain a consistent threat: the team has already netted seven times this season at the Olimpico, trailing only Inter in that department. Home games in Rome are often goal-fests—both sides have scored in 11 of Lazio’s last 14 Serie A matches here, with the hosts conceding at least once in each of those.

After a 0-2 defeat to Como, Juventus saw their 11-match unbeaten run in Serie A come to an abrupt end. The Bianconeri have noticeably lost momentum, failing to score for a second straight game and now slipping to seventh in the table. Juve’s attack looks especially vulnerable on the road—just two goals away from home all season, one of the weakest records in the division.

The visitors’ main issue is a lack of firepower outside Turin. Juventus have failed to win seven of their last nine away league matches, and rarely score more than once per game. Still, the Bianconeri remain a threat on the counter and are adept at exploiting defensive lapses from their opponents.

Probable lineups

Lazio : Provedel, Marušić, Hila, Romagnoli, Tavares, Cataldi, Bašić, Cancelleri, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Dia

: Provedel, Marušić, Hila, Romagnoli, Tavares, Cataldi, Bašić, Cancelleri, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Dia Juventus: Di Gregorio, Rugani, Kelly, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Thuram, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Conceição, David, Yıldız

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 11 of Lazio’s last 14 home Serie A matches.

Juventus have failed to win 7 of their last 9 away league games.

In 5 of the last 7 head-to-heads at Lazio’s ground, both teams have found the net.

Prediction

Neither side is in peak form, but both possess enough attacking quality to make this an entertaining contest. Lazio are reliable scorers at home, while Juventus, even during rough patches, know how to capitalize on their chances. Considering the stats and the attacking profiles of both teams, the best value bet is “Both teams to score” at 1.90.