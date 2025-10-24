ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Lazio vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Lazio vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Lazio Lazio
Serie A Italy (Round 8) 26 oct 2025, 15:45
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Juventus Juventus
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Serie A’s Matchday 8 unfolds this Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where Lazio welcome Juventus from Turin. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this high-stakes showdown, offering solid value for punters.

Match preview

The Romans couldn’t snatch all three points in their away fixture against Atalanta, settling for a goalless draw. Lazio’s struggles in front of goal continue—this was the fourth time this season they failed to find the net. Over their last ten Serie A fixtures, the Biancocelesti have managed just two wins, which is reflected in their 12th place standing.

However, at home Lazio remain a consistent threat: the team has already netted seven times this season at the Olimpico, trailing only Inter in that department. Home games in Rome are often goal-fests—both sides have scored in 11 of Lazio’s last 14 Serie A matches here, with the hosts conceding at least once in each of those.

After a 0-2 defeat to Como, Juventus saw their 11-match unbeaten run in Serie A come to an abrupt end. The Bianconeri have noticeably lost momentum, failing to score for a second straight game and now slipping to seventh in the table. Juve’s attack looks especially vulnerable on the road—just two goals away from home all season, one of the weakest records in the division.

The visitors’ main issue is a lack of firepower outside Turin. Juventus have failed to win seven of their last nine away league matches, and rarely score more than once per game. Still, the Bianconeri remain a threat on the counter and are adept at exploiting defensive lapses from their opponents.

Probable lineups

  • Lazio: Provedel, Marušić, Hila, Romagnoli, Tavares, Cataldi, Bašić, Cancelleri, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Dia
  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Rugani, Kelly, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Thuram, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Conceição, David, Yıldız

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in 11 of Lazio’s last 14 home Serie A matches.
  • Juventus have failed to win 7 of their last 9 away league games.
  • In 5 of the last 7 head-to-heads at Lazio’s ground, both teams have found the net.

Prediction

Neither side is in peak form, but both possess enough attacking quality to make this an entertaining contest. Lazio are reliable scorers at home, while Juventus, even during rough patches, know how to capitalize on their chances. Considering the stats and the attacking profiles of both teams, the best value bet is “Both teams to score” at 1.90.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Girona vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 25 oct 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Real Oviedo: Can Girona Secure Their Second Win of the Season? Girona Odds: 1.8 Real Oviedo Recommended 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.8 Como Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 25 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 RB Leipzig Bet now Melbet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 25 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.65 Bayern Munich Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 10:00 Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.66 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 10:00 Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 October 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.46 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Espanyol vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 25 oct 2025, 10:15 Espanyol vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.7 Elche Recommended 1xBet
Kano Pillars vs Niger Tornadoes prediction NPFL Nigeria 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Nigeria Premier League: Kano Pillars vs Niger Tornadoes Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Kano Pillars Odds: 2.01 Niger Tornadoes Bet now 1xBet
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Brest vs PSG: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brest Odds: 1.59 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Mostbet
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Brest vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Brest Odds: 1.75 Paris Saint-Germain Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 12:00 Napoli vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.82 Inter Bet now Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 12:00 Napoli vs Inter H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 25, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.75 Inter Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores