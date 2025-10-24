Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.82 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A’s 8th round will take place on Saturday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, where the local side Napoli will host Inter. Let’s take a closer look at a goals-based bet for this clash, considering both teams’ attacking firepower.

Match preview

Napoli comes into this crucial home fixture on the back of a narrow away defeat to Torino. That was their second loss of the season and the first time the Neapolitans failed to score. Nevertheless, Napoli remains one of the strongest home sides in the league, having won eight of their last nine matches in Naples.

The team has shown attacking consistency at home — scoring one or two goals in 12 of their last 14 games on their own turf. Their defense has also been reliable, rarely allowing opponents to score more than once. However, recent matches against Genoa and Pisa revealed that Napoli’s backline isn’t flawless, even against mid-table sides.

Inter are in excellent form, riding a four-match winning streak. In the previous round, the Nerazzurri picked up a crucial victory in Rome, keeping a clean sheet for only the third time this season. Their attack is firing on all cylinders — they lead Serie A with 18 goals scored.

On the road, Inter play pragmatically but continue to pick up points consistently. Over their last nine away games, they’ve suffered only two defeats, and eight of those matches featured no more than two total goals. The team prefers to control the tempo and maintain strict positional discipline at the back, but they consistently create scoring chances of their own.

Probable lineups

Napoli : Milinković-Savić, Olivera, Jesus, Bekema, Di Lorenzo, Gilmour, De Bruyne, Zambo Anguissa, Spinazzola, Lucca, Neres

: Milinković-Savić, Olivera, Jesus, Bekema, Di Lorenzo, Gilmour, De Bruyne, Zambo Anguissa, Spinazzola, Lucca, Neres Inter: Martínez, Akanji, Bastoni, Acerbi, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco, Martínez, Bonni

Key facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 7 meetings between these sides in Naples.

Inter have scored at least once in 21 of their last 24 Serie A away games.

Napoli have found the net in 14 of their last 15 home league fixtures.

Prediction

This promises to be a lively, open contest as two of the season’s most potent attacks square off. Napoli almost always score at home but have also been conceding lately, while Inter consistently create chances, even on the road. Given the head-to-head stats and current form, it’s logical to expect goals from both sides. Our pick for this match: Both teams to score at odds of 1.82.