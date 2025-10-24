ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Napoli vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Napoli vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Inter prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Serie A Italy (Round 8) 25 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Inter Inter
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.82
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A’s 8th round will take place on Saturday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, where the local side Napoli will host Inter. Let’s take a closer look at a goals-based bet for this clash, considering both teams’ attacking firepower.

Match preview

Napoli comes into this crucial home fixture on the back of a narrow away defeat to Torino. That was their second loss of the season and the first time the Neapolitans failed to score. Nevertheless, Napoli remains one of the strongest home sides in the league, having won eight of their last nine matches in Naples.

The team has shown attacking consistency at home — scoring one or two goals in 12 of their last 14 games on their own turf. Their defense has also been reliable, rarely allowing opponents to score more than once. However, recent matches against Genoa and Pisa revealed that Napoli’s backline isn’t flawless, even against mid-table sides.

Inter are in excellent form, riding a four-match winning streak. In the previous round, the Nerazzurri picked up a crucial victory in Rome, keeping a clean sheet for only the third time this season. Their attack is firing on all cylinders — they lead Serie A with 18 goals scored.

On the road, Inter play pragmatically but continue to pick up points consistently. Over their last nine away games, they’ve suffered only two defeats, and eight of those matches featured no more than two total goals. The team prefers to control the tempo and maintain strict positional discipline at the back, but they consistently create scoring chances of their own.

Probable lineups

  • Napoli: Milinković-Savić, Olivera, Jesus, Bekema, Di Lorenzo, Gilmour, De Bruyne, Zambo Anguissa, Spinazzola, Lucca, Neres
  • Inter: Martínez, Akanji, Bastoni, Acerbi, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco, Martínez, Bonni

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 7 meetings between these sides in Naples.
  • Inter have scored at least once in 21 of their last 24 Serie A away games.
  • Napoli have found the net in 14 of their last 15 home league fixtures.

Prediction

This promises to be a lively, open contest as two of the season’s most potent attacks square off. Napoli almost always score at home but have also been conceding lately, while Inter consistently create chances, even on the road. Given the head-to-head stats and current form, it’s logical to expect goals from both sides. Our pick for this match: Both teams to score at odds of 1.82.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.82
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 24 oct 2025, 04:35 Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction and H2H — 24 October 2025 Newcastle Jets Odds: 1.45 Melbourne Victory Recommended 1xBet
Mara Sugar vs Bidco United prediction Premier League Kenya 24 oct 2025, 07:00 Kenya Premier Football League: Mara Sugar FC vs Bidco United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Mara Sugar Odds: 1.68 Bidco United Bet now 1xBet
Power Dynamos vs Vipers SC prediction CAF Champions League 24 oct 2025, 09:00 Power Dynamos vs Vipers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Power Dynamos Odds: 1.96 Vipers SC Bet now 1xBet
Heart of Lions vs Holy Stars prediction Premier League Ghana 24 oct 2025, 11:00 Ghana Premier Football League: Hearts of Lions vs Holy Stars Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Heart of Lions Odds: 1.61 Holy Stars Recommended 1xBet
Al Hilal Omdurman vs Kenya Police prediction CAF Champions League 24 oct 2025, 12:00 Al-Hilal Al-Sudani vs Polis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Al Hilal Omdurman Odds: 1.55 Kenya Police Bet now Melbet
Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 oct 2025, 14:30 Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Can Union Extend Their Winning Streak? Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Union Berlin Bet now 1xBet
Preston vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship 24 oct 2025, 15:00 Preston vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.8 Sheffield United Recommended Mostbet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.8 Como Bet now Melbet
Udinese vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 09:00 Udinese vs. Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 25, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.4 Lecce Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 25 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 RB Leipzig Recommended Melbet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 25 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.65 Bayern Munich Bet now 1xBet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 25 oct 2025, 09:30 Eintracht Frankfurt vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 October 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.72 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores