Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Parma Calcio 1913 Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A Italy (Round 8) 25 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
Italy, Parma, Stadio Ennio Tardini
Como Como
One of the matches of Serie A’s 8th round will be played this Saturday at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, where the home side will host Como. Let's break down a bet on the goal total for this clash – an outcome with a high chance of success.

Match preview

Parma heads into this fixture on a rough streak. The team hasn’t won in six consecutive rounds, and finishing chances remains the main issue — Carlos Cuesta’s men have failed to score in five out of seven matches. All three of their goals this season have come at home, but overall, the attack looks sluggish and unpredictable.

Defensively, however, Parma is much more solid. At the Ennio Tardini, they concede very few goals, and in their last six Serie A home games, only once have they allowed more than one goal. Thanks to their tight defense, the hosts are still picking up points, but they desperately need a breakthrough up front.

Como shocked many in the previous round by defeating one of the title favorites, Juventus. That result extended their unbeaten run to five matches. The team has found a balance between a reliable defense and clinical finishing, and has now climbed into the top six of the table.

On the road, Como has been excellent. In their last seven away matches, they have lost only once and have never conceded more than one goal in a game. Despite a cautious approach, Como knows how to find space and create scoring chances — even if not in great numbers.

Probable lineups

  • Parma: Suzuki, Circati, Ndiaye, Del Prato, Britci, Keita, Bernabé, Estevez, Almqvist, Pellegrino, Cutrone
  • Como: Butez, Moreno, Carlos, Kempf, Smolcic, Da Cunha, Perrone, Kakere, Paz, Vojvoda, Morata

Match facts & head-to-head

  • In five of Parma’s last six home Serie A matches, there have been no more than two goals scored.
  • Como are unbeaten in six of their last seven away league matches.
  • Four of the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams have seen a maximum of two goals scored.

Prediction

Both teams base their play on a strong defensive setup, especially Parma, who prefer a strict and disciplined approach at home. Como are in good form but are careful in attack. Everything points towards a low-scoring encounter. Our bet for this game is Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80.

