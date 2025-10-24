ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Brentford vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Brentford vs Liverpool prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Brentford Brentford
English Premier League (Round 9) 25 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, London, Gtech Community Stadium
Liverpool Liverpool
One of the matches of Premier League Matchday 9 will take place on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, where the local side Brentford will host Liverpool. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Following their 2-0 victory over West Ham, the Londoners have slightly strengthened their position in the table. That was their third win of the season, allowing the team to pull a little further away from the relegation zone. Brentford’s home form remains solid: they are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 matches at home.

The team consistently features in high-scoring encounters, especially on their own turf. Spectators often see at least four goals per game, making Brentford’s fixtures a spectacle. However, defensively, the team still makes plenty of mistakes.

The Reds are enduring one of their toughest spells in recent years. Three straight Premier League defeats and an overall dip in form are testing Slot’s side. The loss to Manchester United at Anfield was particularly painful and could leave a psychological mark.

Nevertheless, Liverpool’s attacking potential remains intact. The team finds the net in nearly every match, but recently has struggled with finishing chances and maintaining discipline at the back. The visitors’ camp remains fired up — any new slip-up could cost them a top-four spot. In midweek, the Reds demolished Eintracht away in the Champions League, winning 5-1.

Probable lineups

  • Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, van den Berg, Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Igor Thiago
  • Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Kerkez, Konaté, van Dijk, Bradley, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Isak

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Brentford have scored in 7 of their last 10 Premier League matches.
  • At least three goals were scored in 5 of Liverpool’s last 6 away games.
  • Liverpool have won 5 previous Premier League meetings against Brentford, conceding just once.

Prediction

Despite their rough patch, Liverpool remain the favorites for this match. The club desperately needs to break their losing streak, and Brentford look like the right opponents for a turnaround. Given the visitors’ motivation and their strong head-to-head record, backing a Liverpool win at odds of 1.76 seems like the logical choice.

Prediction on game Win Liverpool
Odds: 1.76
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
