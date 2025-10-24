ES ES FR FR
Manchester United vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Brighton prediction Photo: footballtoday.com / Author unknown
English Premier League (Round 9) 25 oct 2025, 12:30
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.64
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the marquee clashes of Premier League matchday 9 will take place this Saturday at Old Trafford, where the local giants Manchester United host Brighton. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a high probability of success, considering the attacking prowess of both teams.

Match preview

It looks like the Red Devils are finally finding their rhythm. After a series of inconsistent performances, United have secured two convincing wins — against Sunderland and reigning champions Liverpool, including a memorable away victory in the latter. This run has catapulted United back into the top half of the table and boosted the squad’s confidence.

The team is especially strong at home. In their last three matches at Old Trafford, United have emerged victorious every time, conceding very little. However, the season as a whole reveals some defensive frailties: United have conceded at least once in 13 of their last 16 Premier League home games.

Brighton continue to live up to their billing as resilient mid-table contenders with potential for more. The Seagulls are unbeaten in four straight league fixtures, notching victories over Chelsea and Newcastle and drawing with Tottenham and Wolves. Thanks to a balanced attack and clinical finishing, they’re regularly finding the net.

Their away form is particularly notable: in 9 of their last 12 away games, at least three goals have been scored. However, defensive instability remains an issue — Brighton concede almost every round. This makes their matches entertaining affairs and ideal for betting on the over.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester United: Lammens, Maguire, De Ligt, Shaw, Dalot, Diallo, Fernandes, Casemiro, Mount, Mbeumo, Cunha
  • Brighton: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, Wieffer, Baleba, Ayari, Rutter, Minteh, Gomez, Welbeck

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Over 2.5 goals were scored in 6 of the last 7 meetings at Old Trafford
  • Brighton are unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 Premier League matches
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Manchester United’s previous 7 matches

Prediction

Both sides come into this encounter in good form and with plenty of attacking firepower. United are reliable at home but prone to conceding, while Brighton are fearless going forward and know how to trouble the big clubs. Taking into account current stats and head-to-head history, the logical bet is on over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.64.

