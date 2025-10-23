Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 9th round of the English Premier League will take place on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London, where Chelsea will host Sunderland. Let’s break down the prediction for this clash, taking into account both teams’ form and their performances this season.

Match preview

The Londoners have shown noticeable improvement in recent rounds and have burst into the race for European spots. The team has claimed two crucial wins — first defeating Liverpool at home, then confidently dispatching Nottingham away. Enzo Maresca’s side is among the most prolific in the league, netting 16 goals — the second-best tally behind Manchester City.

The Blues are especially strong at home, suffering just one defeat in their last 14 matches at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea consistently starts strong on their own turf, keeping a clean sheet in the first half for seven consecutive games. Thanks to a compact and well-organized defense, the team creates ideal conditions for their attacking players to shine.

The Black Cats remain one of the main surprises of the season’s start and sit just a single point off the top four. Their victory over Wolverhampton in the previous round took their tally to 13 points, solidifying their position in the upper half of the table. Régis Le Bris’s squad defends well and usually adopts a pragmatic, result-oriented approach.

However, it’s worth noting that the visitors haven’t yet faced any top-tier opponents, and their away form is questionable: just one goal scored in four matches on the road. With Chelsea’s attacking pressure at Stamford Bridge, it will be extremely tough for Sunderland to hold out. Moreover, the team rarely scores more than once per game, especially away from home.

Probable lineups

Chelsea : Sánchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Achimpong, Cucurella, James, Lavia, Garnacho, Santos, Neto, João Pedro Jesus

: Sánchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Achimpong, Cucurella, James, Lavia, Garnacho, Santos, Neto, João Pedro Jesus Sunderland: Rufus, Mukiele, Alderete, Ballard, Ham, Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg, Traoré, Le Fée, Isidor

Match facts and head-to-head

There have been at least 3 goals scored in each of Chelsea’s last 5 Premier League matches

Sunderland are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches, but have scored just once away from home

Chelsea have lost only 1 home Premier League match in 2025

Prediction

Chelsea are in excellent form, consistent at home, and scoring freely. Sunderland have started well, but their fixture list has been favorable and they haven’t yet faced any top clubs. Given the hosts’ attacking power and the visitors’ modest away record, a reasonable bet is a Chelsea win with a -1.0 handicap at odds of 1.66.