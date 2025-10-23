Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.87 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A’s 8th round will take place on Saturday at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona, where the local side Cremonese will host Atalanta. Let’s take a look at a bet on goals here, which comes with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Cremonese have adapted well after their return to the top flight and are putting in combative performances, especially on home turf. The team almost always finds the net in front of their fans: in eight of the last nine Serie A home matches, they've managed to score at least once. However, wins have been hard to come by lately—Cremonese are winless in their last five, though most losses have been narrow.

At the same time, Cremonese focus on organized defending, seldom allowing opponents to run riot. Only twice this season have they conceded more than a single goal, and in six of eight home games they’ve maintained decent defensive solidity. Still, clean sheets are rare—only four shutouts in their last 15 Serie A home fixtures.

Atalanta remain unbeaten in the current campaign. In the previous round, the Bergamo side played out a goalless draw with Lazio, stretching their unbeaten run to seven matches. While wins have been relatively few, Atalanta consistently pick up points and remain in the Serie A top ten.

They look especially confident away from home: in their last six Serie A away days, Atalanta have claimed four victories. The team has scored in 17 of their past 19 away matches, and in most cases, they’ve netted at least twice. However, defensively, the Bergamaschi have shown frailties—just one clean sheet in their last four road games and a habit of conceding on their travels.

Probable lineups

Cremonese : SIlvestri, Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti, Zerbin, Payero, Vandeputte, Bondo, Grassi, Pezzella, Vardi, Bonazzoli

: SIlvestri, Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti, Zerbin, Payero, Vandeputte, Bondo, Grassi, Pezzella, Vardi, Bonazzoli Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Ahanor, Hien, Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Bernasconi, De Ketelaere, Lookman, Sulemana

Match facts and head-to-head

Cremonese have scored in eight of their last nine Serie A home matches.

Atalanta have found the net in 17 of their last 19 away league games.

In their most recent head-to-head at Cremonese’s ground in Serie A, the hosts managed to score against Atalanta.

Prediction

Both teams are attack-minded and know how to create chances even against solid defenses. Cremonese are reliable scorers at home, while Atalanta almost always find a goal on their travels. Given the form of both sides and the history of their meetings, it’s only logical to expect both teams to get on the scoresheet.