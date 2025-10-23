ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football CAF Champions League Predictions Al-Hilal Al-Sudani vs Polis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025

Al-Hilal Al-Sudani vs Polis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Al Hilal Omdurman vs Kenya Police prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Al Hilal Omdurman Al Hilal Omdurman
CAF Champions League (Round 2) 24 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
World,
Kenya Police Kenya Police
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Al Hilal Omdurman
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches in the CAF Champions League second qualifying round will take place on Friday at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, where local powerhouse Al-Hilal Al-Sudani faces off against Kenyan side Kenya Police. Here's a bold pick for the outcome of this encounter with promising odds for a win.

Match preview

The Sudanese club has been in stellar form lately. They've lost just once in their last 10 outings, securing five wins in regulation time and drawing three times. Their defensive discipline stands out — Al-Hilal have kept clean sheets in their last three CAF Champions League matches and consistently shut out opponents at home.

Their home record is impressive: 14 victories in 25 matches, with just one defeat in their last six games on home turf. The away win over Kenya Police in the first leg provided a solid cushion, and now the task is to maintain that advantage. Form, stability, and experience all favor the Sudanese giants.

The visitors head into the return leg with patchy form. In their last six matches, they've registered three wins, two losses, and a draw. In the first encounter with Al-Hilal, the Kenyans struggled to create chances and failed to score at home — a worrying sign ahead of the trip to Sudan.

However, there are positives for Kenya Police — they've already managed an away win in this season's CAF Champions League, defeating Magadishu City 3-1. Still, when it comes to attacking stats and chances created, they lag significantly behind their opponents. To progress, they'll need to find the net, but that's been an issue so far.

Probable lineups

  • Al-Hilal Al-Sudani: Mohamed, Mohamed Saed, Mustafa, Khadim, Steven, Aprosius, Salaheldin, Walieldin, Omer, Sunday, Jen Klaudi
  • Polis: Matasi, Toya, Mohamed, Omar, Sakari, Macharia, Otieno, Katibi, Ouma, Vere, Kianaga

Match facts & head-to-head

  • In the first leg, Al-Hilal Al-Sudani claimed a 1-0 away victory.
  • The Sudanese club has kept three consecutive clean sheets in the CAF Champions League.
  • Under 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in each of Al-Hilal's last five matches.

Prediction

Given their current form and home record, Al-Hilal Al-Sudani are clear favorites. The team boasts a rock-solid defense, especially at home, where opponents struggle to create meaningful chances. Considering Kenya Police's attacking woes, particularly against more organized opponents, the optimal bet here is on a home win for the Sudanese side.

Prediction on game Win Al Hilal Omdurman
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 24 oct 2025, 04:35 Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction and H2H — 24 October 2025 Newcastle Jets Odds: 1.45 Melbourne Victory Recommended 1xBet
Mara Sugar vs Bidco United prediction Premier League Kenya 24 oct 2025, 07:00 Kenya Premier Football League: Mara Sugar FC vs Bidco United Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Mara Sugar Odds: 1.68 Bidco United Bet now 1xBet
Power Dynamos vs Vipers SC prediction CAF Champions League 24 oct 2025, 09:00 Power Dynamos vs Vipers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Power Dynamos Odds: 1.96 Vipers SC Bet now 1xBet
Heart of Lions vs Holy Stars prediction Premier League Ghana 24 oct 2025, 11:00 Ghana Premier Football League: Hearts of Lions vs Holy Stars Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Heart of Lions Odds: 1.61 Holy Stars Recommended 1xBet
Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 oct 2025, 14:30 Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Can Union Extend Their Winning Streak? Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Union Berlin Bet now 1xBet
Paris FC vs Nantes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 oct 2025, 14:45 Paris vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Paris FC Odds: 1.73 Nantes Bet now 1xBet
AC Milan vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy 24 oct 2025, 14:45 Milan vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 AC Milan Odds: 1.93 Pisa Recommended Melbet
Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 24 oct 2025, 14:45 Charleroi — Anderlecht Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 24 October 2025 Sporting Charleroi Odds: 1.68 Anderlecht Bet now Melbet
Preston vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship 24 oct 2025, 15:00 Preston vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.8 Sheffield United Bet now Mostbet
Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 oct 2025, 15:00 Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.81 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Leeds vs West Ham prediction English Premier League 24 oct 2025, 15:00 Leeds vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 24, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.53 West Ham Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 09:00 Udinese vs. Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 25, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.4 Lecce Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores