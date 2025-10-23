Prediction on game Win Al Hilal Omdurman Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches in the CAF Champions League second qualifying round will take place on Friday at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, where local powerhouse Al-Hilal Al-Sudani faces off against Kenyan side Kenya Police. Here's a bold pick for the outcome of this encounter with promising odds for a win.

Match preview

The Sudanese club has been in stellar form lately. They've lost just once in their last 10 outings, securing five wins in regulation time and drawing three times. Their defensive discipline stands out — Al-Hilal have kept clean sheets in their last three CAF Champions League matches and consistently shut out opponents at home.

Their home record is impressive: 14 victories in 25 matches, with just one defeat in their last six games on home turf. The away win over Kenya Police in the first leg provided a solid cushion, and now the task is to maintain that advantage. Form, stability, and experience all favor the Sudanese giants.

The visitors head into the return leg with patchy form. In their last six matches, they've registered three wins, two losses, and a draw. In the first encounter with Al-Hilal, the Kenyans struggled to create chances and failed to score at home — a worrying sign ahead of the trip to Sudan.

However, there are positives for Kenya Police — they've already managed an away win in this season's CAF Champions League, defeating Magadishu City 3-1. Still, when it comes to attacking stats and chances created, they lag significantly behind their opponents. To progress, they'll need to find the net, but that's been an issue so far.

Probable lineups

Al-Hilal Al-Sudani : Mohamed, Mohamed Saed, Mustafa, Khadim, Steven, Aprosius, Salaheldin, Walieldin, Omer, Sunday, Jen Klaudi

: Mohamed, Mohamed Saed, Mustafa, Khadim, Steven, Aprosius, Salaheldin, Walieldin, Omer, Sunday, Jen Klaudi Polis: Matasi, Toya, Mohamed, Omar, Sakari, Macharia, Otieno, Katibi, Ouma, Vere, Kianaga

Match facts & head-to-head

In the first leg, Al-Hilal Al-Sudani claimed a 1-0 away victory.

The Sudanese club has kept three consecutive clean sheets in the CAF Champions League.

Under 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in each of Al-Hilal's last five matches.

Prediction

Given their current form and home record, Al-Hilal Al-Sudani are clear favorites. The team boasts a rock-solid defense, especially at home, where opponents struggle to create meaningful chances. Considering Kenya Police's attacking woes, particularly against more organized opponents, the optimal bet here is on a home win for the Sudanese side.